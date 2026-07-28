Indian boxer Preeti Pawar assured herself of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by reaching the women's 54kg semifinals. She defeated Scotland's Nicole Clyde 5-0 and now aims to upgrade her medal's colour. Priya Ghanghas also advanced.

Indian boxer Preeti Pawar expressed delight after assuring herself of a medal at the 2026 Commonwealth Games by reaching the women's 54kg semifinals, saying her focus is now on upgrading its colour. Preeti produced a dominant display to defeat Scotland's Nicole Clyde by a unanimous 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals, booking her place in the last four. As both losing semifinalists receive bronze medals in Commonwealth Games boxing, the victory guaranteed India another podium finish, according to ESPN.

'Focus on Upgrading Medal Colour'

Reflecting on her performance, Preeti told ANI, "I am overjoyed. I have secured a medal, and now my next target is to focus on the upcoming bout and change the colour of that medal. My confidence has grown, and that will help me perform even better in the next bout."

The Indian looked in complete control throughout the contest, leaving no room for doubt as all five judges scored the bout in her favour. She will now face Zambia's Catherine Mwape in the semifinal on Friday. Mwape earned her place in the final four after staging a remarkable comeback in her quarterfinal. Having lost the opening round 5-0, the Zambian fought back to register a 3-2 split-decision victory and set up a clash with Preeti.

Priya Ghanghas Stages Spirited Comeback

India's boxing campaign received another boost as reigning Asian champion Priya Ghanghas also advanced to the semifinals with a spirited comeback victory over Scotland's Niamh Mitchell in the women's 60kg quarterfinal.

Competing against the local favourite, Priya lost the opening round 4-1 as Mitchell used her movement and southpaw stance effectively. The Indian, however, responded strongly in the second round, applying relentless pressure to claim it 4-1 and level the contest.

Carrying that momentum into the deciding round, Priya outboxed Mitchell with superior technical execution, earning a unanimous verdict from the judges to seal a memorable comeback victory and keep her gold medal hopes alive.

With Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas reaching the semifinals, India has secured at least two more boxing medals at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games while remaining firmly in contention for gold. (ANI)