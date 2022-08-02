Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis men's team gold

    India won its fifth gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indians retained their men's team table tennis gold, India's 11th medal in the competition.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media on fire as India retains table tennis mens team gold-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 9:05 PM IST

    Indian paddler Harmeet Desai raised his game in the decisive singles, with the Indian men's table tennis team retaining its Commonwealth Games (CWG) gold medal following a close contest against Singapore in Birmingham on Tuesday. World no. 121 Harmeet outfoxed 133rd-ranked Zhe Yu Clarence Chew 11-8, 11-5, 11-6  in the third singles and ensured India's third men's team gold medal in its CWG history. The gold was India's seventh in the sport since its inception in Manchester 2002. India was expected to come out on top against Singapore, but Clarence accounted for veteran Sharath Kamal in the opening singles to level the series at 1-1.

    Harmeet and Sathiyan had little difficulty getting past the Yong Izaak Que and Ye En Koen Pang duo in the opening doubles. Sathiyan gave India a 2-1 lead with a 12-10, 7-11, 11-7, 11-4 win over a lower-ranked Pang. However, the stand-out performance came from Harmeet. Sharath struggled to contain Clarence while Harmeet went on the offensive against the left-hander, ensuring he did not get the room to go for his mighty forehand winners. Harmeet's backhand was solid, winning a majority of the long rallies.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

    Sharath went down 7-11, 14-12, 3-11,9-11 against Clarence in the first singles. Whenever the ball was placed deep on Clarence's forehand by Sarath, the return was a winner. Two net chords helped Sharath in the second game, while Clarence won the subsequent couple effortlessly. On Monday, India beat a more potent opponent, Nigeria, with Sharath stunning world number 15 Aruna Quadri.

    Yet, Sharath's loss against a lower-ranked opponent on Tuesday proved that rankings don't matter much in a multi-sporting event. India had won the team gold for the first time in Melbourne in 2006 before replicating the feat in Gold Coast 2018. It was also Sharath's 10th medal in CWG history, and he is looking to add more with upcoming singles and doubles events.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 9:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract-ayh

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration-ayh

    CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice

    Recent Stories

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract-ayh

    Diogo Jota inks new long-term Liverpool contract

    Rajasthan cops get ready to raid Jalore Ashram after rape horror

    Ashram, video and rape horror: Rajasthan woman's shocking allegations

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch - gps

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration-ayh

    CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

    Top Pakistan Army general 5 others killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan gcw

    Top Pakistan Army general, 5 others killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon