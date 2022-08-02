Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

    India won the gold medal in the lawn bowl at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It was India's first-ever medal in the sport, and Twitter erupted in celebration.

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 2, 2022, 7:15 PM IST

    It was a historic moment for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition. The contingent won the gold medal in the lawn bowl sport. It happens to be India's maiden medal in the sport in any competitive outing to date. Also, it was the nation's fourth gold medal at the event, taking its overall medal tally to 10. India was playing South Africa in the final, while it was also its maiden final in the sport at any tournament. It defeated South Africa 17-10 in a convincing fashion. As a result, the Twitter world was overjoyed by the contingent's historic achievement and erupted in celebration mode.

    The country was hooked to the rarely-followed sport, while the players roused all with their inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) were too good for the South Africans in the women's fours final.

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

    The Indian team led 8-2 at a stage before the South African side, which comprised of Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip), bounced back to square it up 8-8, thus spicing up the battle. Nonetheless, the Indians kept their nerves and pulled it away in style in the final three rounds.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2022, 7:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final-ayh

    CWG 2022: Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Bayern Munich legend Manuel Neuer picks his choice

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer-ayh

    CWG 2022: Meet Kieren Pollard, not the cricketer, but the swimmer

    WWE World Wrestling Entertainment: Becky Lynch to be out for several months with separated shoulder; fans pained-ayh

    WWE: Becky Lynch to be out for several months with separated shoulder; fans pained

    Recent Stories

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch - gps

    Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    Top Pakistan Army general 5 others killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan gcw

    Top Pakistan Army general, 5 others killed in helicopter crash in Balochistan

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022, 3rd T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Har Ghar Tiranga Know how to change DP to Indian flag on Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Instagram gcw

    Har Ghar Tiranga: Know how to change DP to Indian flag on social media handles

    Oppo Xiaomi Vivo India served notices for tax evasion says Nirmala Sitharaman gcw

    Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo India served notices for tax evasion, says Nirmala Sitharaman

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    India@75: Ghanashyam Das Birla, the industrialist who helped the freedom struggle

    Video Icon