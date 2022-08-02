CWG 2022: India wins historic gold medal in lawn bowl; Twitter erupts in celebration

India won the gold medal in the lawn bowl at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. It was India's first-ever medal in the sport, and Twitter erupted in celebration.

It was a historic moment for India at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, the 22nd edition. The contingent won the gold medal in the lawn bowl sport. It happens to be India's maiden medal in the sport in any competitive outing to date. Also, it was the nation's fourth gold medal at the event, taking its overall medal tally to 10. India was playing South Africa in the final, while it was also its maiden final in the sport at any tournament. It defeated South Africa 17-10 in a convincing fashion. As a result, the Twitter world was overjoyed by the contingent's historic achievement and erupted in celebration mode.

The country was hooked to the rarely-followed sport, while the players roused all with their inspiring show. The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) were too good for the South Africans in the women's fours final.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Nataraj registers record Indian time in 200m backstroke despite failing to enter final

The Indian team led 8-2 at a stage before the South African side, which comprised of Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip), bounced back to square it up 8-8, thus spicing up the battle. Nonetheless, the Indians kept their nerves and pulled it away in style in the final three rounds.

(With inputs from PTI)