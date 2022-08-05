CWG 2022: Bhavina Patel assured of silver after entering para-table tennis final

India has been assured of another medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Para-paddler Bhavina Patel will be fighting for gold in the table tennis final.

Indian para-paddler Bhavina Patel has cruised to the women's singles class 3-5 para table tennis final, assuring herself of a medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham on Friday. She happens to be a Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist who thrashed Sue Bailey of England 11-6, 11-6, 11-6, as she sealed her final berth. The 35-year-old paddler from Gujarat will take on Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria in the final on Saturday. On the other hand, Sonalben Patel went down to Ikpeoyi 11-8, 6-11, 4-11, 7-11, while the former will now face Bailey in the bronze medal play-off.

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

Raj Aravindan Alagar also lost his tie 11-7 8-11 4-11 7-11 to Nasiru Sule of Nigeria in the men's 3-5 class semis. On Sunday, he will cross swords with another Nigerian, Isau Ogunkunle, in the bronze medal meeting.

(With inputs from PTI)