CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

India continues with its medal rush in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, here's what we can expect from them on Day 8 (Friday).

There has been no stopping India from winning nearly a couple of dozen medals in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, being held in Birmingham, the 22nd edition of the Games. India has won 20 medals and is close to a couple of dozens. India's medal tally includes six golds and seven silver and bronze each. Day 7 (Thursday) saw a couple more medals added, with Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver in the men's long jump while Sudhir bagged the gold in the men's heavyweight powerlifting. Nevertheless, India will have more medal chances on Day 8 (Friday), as here is the same schedule.

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday

Men's 4x400m relay Round 1: 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women's doubles pre-quarters: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles pre-quarters: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles pre-quarters: PV Sindhu

Women's singles pre-quarters: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles pre-quarters: Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women's Pair Quarterfinals: India versus England - 1 PM

Squash

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM

Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm)

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik