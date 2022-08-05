Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWG 2022: Here's how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8

    India continues with its medal rush in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, here's what we can expect from them on Day 8 (Friday).

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Here is how the Indians will be involved in action on Day 8-ayh
    Birmingham, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 1:22 PM IST

    There has been no stopping India from winning nearly a couple of dozen medals in the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, being held in Birmingham, the 22nd edition of the Games. India has won 20 medals and is close to a couple of dozens. India's medal tally includes six golds and seven silver and bronze each. Day 7 (Thursday) saw a couple more medals added, with Murali Sreeshankar winning a silver in the men's long jump while Sudhir bagged the gold in the men's heavyweight powerlifting. Nevertheless, India will have more medal chances on Day 8 (Friday), as here is the same schedule.

    Athletics and Para Athletics
    Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM
    Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM
    Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday
    Men's 4x400m relay Round 1: 4.19 PM

    ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - MURALI SREESHANKAR'S LONG JUMP SILVER HAS SOCIAL MEDIA TALKING

    Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)
    Women's doubles pre-quarters: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
    Men's doubles pre-quarters: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
    Women's singles pre-quarters: PV Sindhu
    Women's singles pre-quarters: Akarshi Kashyap
    Men's Singles pre-quarters: Kidambi Srikanth

    Lawn Bowls
    Women's Pair Quarterfinals: India versus England - 1 PM

    ALSO READ: Historic gold for India at CWG; Sudhir breaks Games record in para powerlifting

    Squash
    Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM
    Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)

    Table Tennis
    Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM
    Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
    Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM
    Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM

    ALSO READ: Inspiring journey of Judoka Tulika Maan, who reduced 30 kgs, on her way to CWG 2022 silver

    Hockey
    Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM

    Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm)
    Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
    Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
    Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
    Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
    Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
    Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
