CM Punk has shared an emotional message to AJ Lee amid rising WWE return rumors following Clash.

CM Punk has fueled fresh speculation about AJ Lee’s potential WWE comeback after sending a heartfelt message to his wife. The note comes at a time when the wrestling world is buzzing with rumors about the Geek Goddess returning to the ring.

The rumors gained momentum following WWE Clash in Paris, where Punk came close to capturing the World Heavyweight Championship. He competed in a Fatal Four-Way main event against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. Despite having Rollins on the ropes, Punk’s attempt to connect with a second GTS was countered, allowing The Visionary to steal the win.

The closing sequence further inflamed tensions, as Becky Lynch appeared in all-black and delivered a low-blow to Punk, costing him the chance to dethrone her husband. The shocking attack deepened Punk’s rivalry with Rollins and Lynch, while also sparking louder chants for AJ Lee’s return.

On the RAW after Clash, Becky directly addressed the audience’s chants, dismissing them with a sharp remark: “Classic, always chanting for a dope that doesn’t work here.” The line only intensified speculation that WWE could be laying the groundwork for AJ’s involvement in the storyline.

Amid all the chatter, Punk took to Instagram with a personal message about being away from AJ Lee and their dog, Larry. Sharing his thoughts from the European tour, Punk admitted the separation had been difficult:

“Day nine. And we move. I miss my wife and little bubba. It’s too hard being away this long. This is tour.”

The emotional post adds further fuel to the situation, leaving fans to wonder if AJ Lee’s name will soon move from rumor to reality on WWE programming.