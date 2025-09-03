3 Scenarios Becky Lynch Might Face After Slapping CM Punk On WWE RAW
Becky Lynch slapped CM Punk on WWE RAW. Here are three possible consequences that could follow.
CM Punk Could Cost Her The Intercontinental Title
Becky Lynch defended her championship at the France PLE, defeating Nikki Bella via a roll-up. However, the rivalry between the two women remains unsettled. Punk may seek revenge by costing Lynch her title in a potential rematch, tipping the scales in Bella’s favor. Losing the gold in such fashion would be a significant setback.
Becky Lynch with a barrage of slaps to CM Punk.
Punk in-response says, “You’re gonna regret putting your hands on me.” 👀
pic.twitter.com/30QYi5n47A
— Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) September 1, 2025
AJ Lee Might Return To Confront Her
Becky’s slap may have wider repercussions beyond her feud with Punk. His wife, AJ Lee, has been away from wrestling for years, but this situation could mark her dramatic return. Punk’s subtle smirk on SmackDown hinted at the possibility, teasing fans that AJ could step in to challenge Becky directly. A mixed tag match featuring Seth Rollins and Punk could even be on the horizon.
Punk Could Target Rollins And Lynch’s Home
Seth Rollins intensified matters at Clash in Paris, shouting that he hates Punk and his family. Adding Becky’s slap into the mix could push Punk over the edge. With their rivalry already personal, The Best in the World may decide to invade the couple’s home, striking at the place they hold dearest.