Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns’ absence after Clash in Paris left Jey Uso without his biggest ally. For weeks, he has struggled alongside names like LA Knight and CM Punk, but always came up short against The Vision’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

This week on RAW, the odds turned. Jimmy Uso appeared to save his twin, creating the moment fans had been waiting for. With Sami Zayn heading to SmackDown, Jimmy possibly moving to RAW seems likely. The Usos against The Vision at Wrestlepalooza feels almost inevitable.