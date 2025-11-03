A shocking botch at Saturday Night’s Main Event left CM Punk angry and Jey Uso shaken.

CM Punk may be the new World Heavyweight Champion, but his celebration was overshadowed by a glaring mistake from Jey Uso at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The botch, spotted instantly by fans and even highlighted by commentary, left Punk visibly frustrated and raised questions about Uso’s condition.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred during the final match when CM Punk attempted a routine neckbreaker, a move considered one of the safest in wrestling. Instead of landing flat on his back, Jey Uso over‑rotated and came down awkwardly on the top of his head. The dangerous landing stunned the crowd and immediately drew attention online.

Punk’s reaction was swift and telling. Clearly unhappy, he kicked the downed Jey Uso and forced him to repeat the move, something rarely seen unless a mistake is undeniable. The moment showed just how obvious the botch was to everyone watching.

Scroll to load tweet…

Injury Concerns Emerge After Botched Move

Uso’s night only worsened after the match. Reports indicated he needed assistance to return backstage, suggesting he may have suffered an injury from the awkward landing. His frustration was evident, adding to speculation about his future direction in WWE.

The timing of the mishap is particularly significant. Jey Uso has been positioned as a top star in recent months, but his performances have drawn mixed reactions from fans. While he has delivered in big moments, he has also been criticized for errors inside the ring. Saturday’s botch only added fuel to that conversation.

Beyond the immediate concern for his health, the incident could accelerate a storyline shift. Uso has been vocal about his desire to reclaim championship gold, and his failure against CM Punk may push him toward a darker path. Signs of a heel turn have already surfaced in his interactions with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso, and this setback could provide the final spark.