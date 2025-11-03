3 Ways Jey Uso Could Shock WWE Universe With Heel Turn Following CM Punk Win
CM Punk’s RAW celebration could take a shocking turn if Jey Uso decides to betray trust.
Betraying His Twin Brother Jimmy Uso
The tension between The Usos has been building for weeks, and the cracks are now impossible to ignore. After Jey eliminated Jimmy during the recent Battle Royal, the rivalry reached a boiling point. Still frustrated by his loss to Punk, Jey could unleash his anger on RAW by attacking Jimmy. A betrayal of his twin would not only mark a dramatic heel turn but also reignite one of WWE’s most personal family feuds.
Sneak Attack On CM Punk During RAW Celebration
CM Punk, the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, is expected to celebrate his victory with fans on RAW. Jey could interrupt the festivities, only to launch a sudden assault on Punk. Such a move would mirror the path Roman Reigns once took, positioning Jey as the rightful heir to the “OTC” mantle. By targeting Punk, Jey would instantly establish himself as a dangerous villain and shift the spotlight firmly onto his own ambitions.
Declaring Himself The New OTC2 And Ending The “Yeet” Era
For weeks, WWE has teased echoes of The Bloodline saga, with Jey playing a central role. On RAW, he could finally turn on the fans, crown himself as “OTC2,” and claim he has carried the family’s legacy since Roman Reigns stepped away. By trash‑talking his relatives and rejecting the audience’s support, Jey could officially end the “Yeet” era. This declaration would not only cement his heel status but also set the stage for a new chapter in his career.