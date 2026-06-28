The Badminton Association of India (BAI) began the 50-day countdown for the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi. The event returns to India after 17 years and will be held from August 17-23, featuring over 800 participants.

With 50 days to go until the BWF World Championships 2026 in New Delhi, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday began the official countdown to badminton's biggest tournament.

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Scheduled from August 17 to August 23 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, the Championships will feature participation from over 55+ countries with nearly 800 players, team officials, support staff, technical officials, media, etc, marking the event's return to India after 17 years and its first-ever staging in the national capital.

A Defining Moment for Indian Badminton

BAI President, Himanta Biswa Sarma, described the return of the BWF World Championships as a defining moment. "The BWF World Championships is an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable progress of Indian badminton, showcase India's capability to deliver a world-class sporting event, and reinforce our commitment to building a stronger sporting ecosystem. It also reflects the growing confidence of the international sporting community in India's ability to host events of the highest standard."

The 30th edition of the Championships will bring together the world's elite across all five disciplines: Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Doubles, and Mixed Doubles. "I am confident this Championship will leave a lasting legacy for badminton, inspire many more young Indians to dream big, and further strengthen our journey towards becoming a leading sporting nation," he added.

Indian Stars and Legacy

Returning to the host role as an established force, India welcomes the global elite on the heels of an unprecedented golden era. Since 2011, India has won at least one medal at every single edition of the BWF World Championships, amassing 14 medals across 11 consecutive editions, a record in consistency matched only by China.

PV Sindhu on Home Advantage

Two-time Olympic and five-time World Championships medalist PV Sindhu, whose historic 2019 Basel gold remains the centrepiece of India's World Championship legacy, expressed her excitement for the home tournament. "The World Championships have been one of the most special tournaments of my career. Some of my most memorable moments, toughest lessons and proudest achievements have come on this stage. To have the opportunity to play the World Championships in India, in front of our own fans, makes it even more meaningful. It's not often that you get to compete for a world title at home, and I'm really looking forward to experiencing that atmosphere and giving my best for everyone who has supported me through the years. For Indian badminton, hosting the World Championships after 17 years is a landmark moment and a reflection of how far the sport has come in our country. It's a proud occasion for all of us, and I'm excited to be part of an event that I hope inspires many more young players to dream big and believe that they can succeed on the world stage," said Sindhu.

For India's current generation of superstars, playing a World Championship in front of a home crowd is a historic first. "Indian badminton is at a very exciting stage in its journey. Across the international circuit, we are seeing our young players consistently making breakthroughs, while our experienced athletes continue to compete with the world's best and regularly reach the latter stages of major tournaments. That depth and consistency are clear indicators of how far the sport has progressed in our country. Hosting the BWF World Championships at this moment is both a recognition of India's growing stature in world badminton and an opportunity to build on that momentum. Beyond the competition, the Championships will inspire a new generation of young Indians to pick up a racquet, dream bigger and help shape the future of Indian badminton," said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretary, Badminton Association of India.

Global Elite to Descend on Delhi

The grid assembling in New Delhi represents the absolute pinnacle of badminton. South Korea's reigning Olympic champion An Se-young headlines the women's singles field, while China's Shi Yu Qi and Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn spearhead a highly competitive Men's Singles line-up. The action is equally intense in the doubles divisions, which feature a world-class field including Malaysia's former world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik alongside Indonesia's top-tier pairings. With traditional powerhouses Japan, Thailand, and Denmark also deploying their strongest squads, the tournament is primed to deliver a premium sporting spectacle. (ANI)