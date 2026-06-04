Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met international MMA athlete Digambar Singh Rawat, congratulating him on becoming the MFN Lightweight World Champion. Dhami hailed Rawat for bringing pride to the state and inspiring its youth.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday met Digambar Singh Rawat, an international Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athlete from Chamoli district, at the Chief Minister's residence.

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On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated and extended his best wishes to Digambar Singh Rawat on becoming the MFN (Matrix Fight Night) Lightweight World Champion.

An Inspiration for State's Youth

He said that Rawat has brought pride to Uttarakhand by achieving remarkable success at the international level through his talent, hard work, and determination. His achievement serves as an inspiration to the youth of the state and demonstrates that Uttarakhand's young athletes have the potential to establish a global identity in the field of sports.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is continuously working to encourage sporting talent and provide athletes with better opportunities. He expressed confidence that Digambar Singh Rawat will continue to excel in the future and bring further glory to both the state and the nation.

Rawat's Championship Victory

Notably, Digambar Singh Rawat, a resident of Chamoli district, is the reigning MFN Lightweight World Champion. He secured the vacant world title with a stunning first-round Technical Knockout (TKO) victory at the MFN-18 event held in Greater Noida.

Expressing his gratitude to the Chief Minister, Digambar Singh Rawat said that the encouragement and support being provided by the state government are boosting the morale of young athletes and motivating them to achieve their goals.