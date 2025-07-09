- Home
The highly anticipated Club World Cup semifinal between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is expected to be an electrifying encounter. Let's check the four pivotal battles that could determine the outcome of the match.
Goalkeeping supremacy
The world's two best goalkeepers, Thibaut Courtois and Gianluigi Donnarumma, will face off in a battle of wits and reflexes. Both goalkeepers have been in exceptional form, with Donnarumma boasting a 92.5% save percentage and Courtois closely following with 90.5%. Their performance will be crucial in determining which team advances to the final.
Midfield mastery
Real Madrid's midfield trio of Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde will clash with Paris Saint-Germain's formidable trio of Vitinha, João Neves, and Fabián Ruiz. PSG's midfield has been impressive, with their rotations and interchanges causing chaos for opponents. Madrid's midfield will need to match PSG's cohesion and creativity to gain the upper hand.
Wing warfare
The battle between Nuno Mendes and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be an intriguing one. Mendes' pace and attacking prowess will test Alexander-Arnold's defensive capabilities, while the Englishman's adventurous spirit may leave him vulnerable to Mendes' counter-attacks. Federico Valverde's support will be crucial in helping Alexander-Arnold contain Mendes.
Suspensions
Both teams will be without key defensive players due to suspension. PSG will miss Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, while Real Madrid will be without Dean Huijsen. The absence of these players may create opportunities for the opposing team's attacking players. Kylian Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior, and Gonzalo García will look to exploit the weaknesses in the opposing team's defense.