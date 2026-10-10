Churchill Brothers are set to embark on a new chapter in the Indian Super League (ISL), facing Mumbai City FC. Head Coach Dimitris Dimitriou aims to build a strong football culture and is confident despite a condensed pre-season.

Churchill Brothers are set to face Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 PM, marking an important occasion for the Goan club as they embark on a new chapter in the Indian Super League (ISL). Ahead of the fixture, Head Coach Dimitris Dimitriou expressed his gratitude to club owner Churchill Alemão and his family for their trust and support, describing the opportunity to lead the historic Goan club in the ISL as a great honour. He emphasised his ambition to establish a distinct footballing identity for the team, with a consistent style of play that reflects the club’s culture and winning mentality.

Building a Strong Football Culture

Dimitris Dimitriou, Head Coach, Churchill Brothers, said in a press release: “It is a great honour to lead a historic club like Churchill Brothers in the ISL. Our aim is to build a strong football culture and establish a style of play that reflects the identity of this club. We know the expectations are high, but we are preparing to be competitive against every opponent. Most importantly, we want to give back to our fans for the love they have shown us and bring smiles back to Goa through football.”

Confident Despite Pre-Season Challenges

Acknowledging the challenge posed by Mumbai City FC, Dimitriou recognised the quality of their squad and the experience of their coach, Manolo Marquez. Despite a condensed pre-season, during which the squad completed 37 training sessions over four weeks, he remained confident in the team's preparation. The retention of 12 players from the previous season, he noted, would help maintain cohesion and provide continuity within the squad. With Goan football fans having waited a long time to see Churchill Brothers compete in the ISL, the occasion carries significance beyond the result. The team will look to translate its preparations into a strong performance and make the most of the support expected at Fatorda.

Players Motivated for ISL Debut

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers player Kingslee Fernandes highlighted the pride and motivation within the squad ahead of the fixture. Kingslee Fernandes, Player, Churchill Brothers, said: “It is a proud moment for me to represent Churchill Brothers in the ISL. We have a good mix of young and experienced players, and our coach has motivated us throughout the training sessions. The preparations have been good, and we are looking forward to tomorrow’s match. We will give our best and aim to make our supporters proud.”

As Churchill Brothers prepare to take on Mumbai City FC, the focus will be on making a positive start to their ISL campaign and ushering in a new chapter for the club and its supporters. (ANI)