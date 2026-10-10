Rohit Sharma reflects on the 2023 World Cup final loss, calling it the toughest phase of his career. He says the heartbreak instilled desperation and hunger within the team, which ultimately led to their victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma spoke on the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final heartbreak on home soil and the "desperation and hunger" which the painful loss to Australians instilled within the team environment, helping them break their 11-year trophy drought with a T20 World Cup trophy next year.

On the night of November 19, 2023, Indian cricket fans endured one of their biggest heartbreaks ever as after a 10-match streak of dominant, record-breaking wins in World Cup 2023, the Men in Blue's invincible-looking line-up succumbed to Australia courtesy of the tactical brilliance of skipper Pat Cummins and a counter-attacking ton by Travis Head in the title clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the humiliating loss left a bittersweet feeling in the minds of players and fans, it also paved the way for two landmark, undefeated campaigns in the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This year, India continued its white-ball juggernaut, capturing the T20 WC back-to-back under captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav. Across these four tournaments, Team India lost just two matches: the final of the 2023 WC at Ahmedabad and the Super Eight clash against South Africa in T20WC 2026, making this one of the most dominating runs in the sport's history.

'Toughest phase of my career'

Speaking during his programme 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', Rohit said, "This was actually the toughest phase of my career. I have been playing for 19 years and I had never experienced anything like this before. At one point in 2012, I was playing really badly in Sri Lanka, and I was really frustrated with myself, but that was my goal. But on November 19, it was the goal of the entire nation that we win the World Cup."

Rohit further reflects on the circumstances that made the loss particularly difficult, adding, “It felt really bad because we were playing so well that it never seemed like we would lose. But that is sport. Just when you think everything is going well, something goes wrong and pushes you down. This is what we have learnt from sport.”

From Heartbreak to Hunger

Looking back, Rohit believes the disappointment of 19 November became an important lesson that helped shape the team’s approach at the 2024 T20 World Cup. He said, “But I learnt a lot of things from the loss. Maybe that desperation and hunger would not have been visible in the T20 World Cup in 2024. Failures teach you way more things than success. I remember during the T20 World Cup in West Indies and US, I could see that desperation and energy, which was very different.”

Rohit sums up the journey from heartbreak to triumph with a powerful reflection, saying, “For every 19 November, there is a June 29.”

Notably, June 29 marked the date in 2024 when India ended their 11-year trophy drought by capturing their second T20 WC title, beating South Africa in the final at Barbados.