The 94th Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be held in Varanasi on Oct 11. Themed “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,” the event promotes fitness, youth empowerment, and a drug-free India through cycling, yoga, and other interactive activities.

Reinforcing the message of fitness, youth empowerment and a drug-free India, the 94th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle will be organised in Varanasi on October 11 along the route from Namo Ghat to Diksha Mandap, Sampurnanand Sanskrit University from 6:00 AM onwards.

Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat

Centred on the theme “Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat,” the initiative will bring together young people, fitness enthusiasts, citizens and sporting icons to promote an active lifestyle and encourage youth to stay away from substance abuse, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

Promoting an Active and Healthy Lifestyle

The event will bring together citizens, young people, fitness enthusiasts and members of the sporting community to promote cycling as a simple, accessible and sustainable way to embrace an active lifestyle.

Fun and Fitness Activities

Through collective participation, the initiative aims to strengthen the message that fitness is a daily commitment and that sports and physical activity can play a vital role in building a healthier, stronger and drug-free India. Along with the participation of the athletes, the event will feature a range of fun and fitness activities at Namo Ghat, including yoga sessions, energetic Zumba, fun games and exciting interactive activities, offering participants an engaging platform to embrace fitness and wellness.

Collective Action for a Drug-Free India

The campaign aligns with the broader vision of building a Fit India and a drug-free society, encouraging citizens to make cycling, walking and other forms of physical activity part of their daily routines. It also reinforces the message that the fight against substance abuse requires collective action, with families, communities, educational institutions and sporting icons playing an important role in guiding young people towards positive choices.

With Varanasi joining the 94th edition of Sundays on Cycle, the event will carry forward the spirit of collective fitness, youth participation and sporting excellence-bringing people together around one shared purpose: a healthier, fitter and drug-free India.

Nationwide Initiative

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is conducted simultaneously across all States and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India Centres (KICs).

Over 6,000 NAMO Fit India Clubs also organise the cycling initiative nationwide every week. (ANI)