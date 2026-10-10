Matt Renshaw scored a gritty century under pressure in the second Test against South Africa, rescuing Australia from 84/4 and forging a crucial 90-run stand with Pat Cummins. Fans hailed his resilience, with one calling him the 'saviour of Australia'.

Australian middle-order batter Matt Renshaw delivered his best under pressure on Day 2 of the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Saturday, October 10.

Resuming their first innings batting with an overnight total of 187/6, Matt Renshaw and skipper Pat Cummins (43) continued steadying Australia’s batting, extending their partnership stand to 90 runs from 67 runs to push Australia past the 200-run mark before the latter’s dismissal at 210/7, courtesy of a sharp delivery from Wiaan Mulder.

Thereafter, Renshaw was joined by Mitchell Starc, with whom he had a brief 20-run stand for the eighth wicket before the pacer’s dismissal for 6 at 230/7, with Mulder cleaning up the tailender's defence.

Also Read: Steve Smith surpasses Steve Waugh, becomes Australia's 3rd top scorer

Renshaw’s Gritty Knock Under Pressure Steals Spotlight

Australia’s outing in the first innings was more of a grind for survival after they were reduced to a precarious 84/4 on Day 1. However, Renshaw displayed immense grit and composure, anchoring the innings with a patient century under pressure to turn the tide for his side.

Walking out to bat at No.5 after Marnus Labuschagne’s dismissal at 84/3, Renshaw struggled to find substantial support at the other end of the crease as Australia quickly lost Steve Smith (25), Alex Carey (14), and Beau Webster (4) and were reduced to 124/6 in 41.6 overs, leaving Renshaw as the lone warrior in the middle.

Unfazed by relentless pressure from South Africa’s bowling attack, the 30-year-old left-hander dug deep and displayed remarkable discipline while partnering with his captain Pat Cummins to construct a game-changing 90-run partnership for the seventh wicket. Renshaw was batting on 96 when he hit a four off Anrich Nortje to complete his first Test century in nine years.

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Matt Renshaw’s century came at a time when Australia were looking for stability in the middle after experiencing a top-order collapse on Day 1. Standing up tall and facing accumulated pressure and a relentless bowling attack, Renshaw displayed his class and grit under extreme pressure.

His 90-run partnership with Cummins was a turning point in Australia’s first innings, shifting the momentum away from a dominant Proteas bowling attack, which consisted of Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, and Anrich Nortje.

'Saviour Of Australia': Fans Hail Matt Renshaw's Gritty Century

Matt Renshaw’s gritty century under pressure, which helped Australia recover from 84/4 and cross the 300-run mark, sparked reactions on social media, with fans praising his temperament, resilience, and ability to deliver against a quality South African bowling attack.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Renshaw's gritty knock, with one calling him the ‘saviour of Australia’ while others described it as ‘proper Test match batting’ and one of the best Test centuries under pressure.

Another section of fans also praised his temperament and composure, with one highlighting how he rescued Australia after they slumped to 84/4, while a few others backed Cricket Australia's decision to persist with Renshaw, expressing hope that he would continue batting at No.5 in the future.

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Before the ongoing first Test against South Africa, Matt Renshaw has aggregated 653 runs, including a century and 3 fifties, at an average of 28.39 in 15 matches.

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