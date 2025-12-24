Endrick leaves Real Madrid for Lyon on loan, chasing regular minutes after limited opportunities in Spain.

Real Madrid forward Endrick has completed a loan move to Ligue 1 side Lyon for the remainder of the 2025‑26 season. The Brazilian teenager departs Santiago Bernabeu in search of consistent minutes after struggling for opportunities under coach Xabi Alonso.

Lyon confirmed the deal through a social media video showing Endrick exploring Christmas decorations and trying on his new No. 9 shirt at the club shop. “Christmas has come early,” the 19‑year‑old said after sealing the transfer. The agreement does not include a purchase option, keeping his long‑term future tied to Madrid.

Endrick has featured only four times across all competitions this season for Los Blancos. He is expected to join Lyon’s squad from December 29, though his debut may be delayed. French registration rules require players to wait four days after a deal is processed, and the move cannot be officially confirmed until January 1. As a result, he will miss Lyon’s next league fixture against Monaco on January 3.

The youngster has already expressed his excitement on Instagram, posting “Allez, les Gones” to mark the start of his new chapter. Lyon supporters will hope his arrival adds firepower to their attack as they look to climb the Ligue 1 table.

Former Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz has offered advice to Endrick on how to approach the loan spell. Speaking to The Athletic, Diaz urged the teenager to embrace the opportunity of regular football. “If Endrick ends up leaving, or a player who isn’t getting much playing time has to go abroad to play, I would tell him to enjoy it a lot, to appreciate that if he’s going to be a starter on the team, that’s the best thing that can happen to him,” Diaz explained.

He added: “You have to try to prove yourself when they give you that confidence, because it’s not the same when you play a few minutes every three games. You can’t prove your worth in a few minutes. But if they trust you and you’re a starter, that’s when you can prove a lot of things. In this case, if he leaves, he could also return to Madrid.”

Endrick’s loan move is seen as a chance to showcase his talent on a bigger stage and regain momentum in his career. While Madrid will monitor his progress closely, Lyon now have the responsibility of providing him with the platform to shine.