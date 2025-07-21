Chris Paul is heading back to where it all began. As the veteran prepares for what will be his final season, he’s chosen a familiar landing spot.

Chris Paul is rejoining the Los Angeles Clippers, agreeing to a one-year, $3.6 million contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania. The veteran point guard, who played six seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2017, is expected to make one final run in what could be his 21st and final NBA season.

According to veteran NBA reporter Chris Haynes, this upcoming campaign is likely to be Paul’s last in the league. The 12-time All-Star spent last season with the San Antonio Spurs, where he signed a one-year, $10.9 million deal and completed his first full season in years, starting and playing all 82 games.

While Paul’s scoring has dipped, with a career-low 8.8 points per game in 2024-25, his playmaking remains elite. He averaged 7.4 assists to just 1.6 turnovers per game.

He also continued to be efficient from beyond the arc, hitting 37.7% of his 3-point attempts on 4.5 tries per game. Defensively, the six-time steals champion still made an impact, averaging 1.3 steals a night.

Now 40, Paul enters the season as one of the NBA's oldest active players, but still holds value as a floor general and respected locker room presence. His decision to return to Los Angeles brings a full-circle moment in his decorated career, one that may now be nearing its close.

Paul entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent and was widely regarded as the top point guard available following Fred VanVleet’s re-signing with the Houston Rockets. Despite his age, Paul remains one of the most respected voices in the game and a proven veteran who can contribute both on and off the court.

With his leadership, experience, and steady hand, the Clippers are hoping Paul can help stabilize the backcourt and offer key minutes in what could be a vital win-now season for the franchise.