Steph Curry's Top 5 NBA Legends — And Kobe Bryant Remains a Miss
Steph Curry just revealed his all-time top 5 NBA players. One major name is missing — and it's got fans surprised. Here's who made the list, and why.
LeBron James – The Mind Behind the Magic
Curry didn’t hesitate to name LeBron James, praising his unmatched IQ and ability to dictate the game’s tempo like a conductor leading an orchestra. Even in 2025, LeBron remains elite which is a testament to his evolution from freak athlete to strategic genius.
Magic Johnson – The Point God Before the Term Existed
Magic wasn’t just a mere point guard but he was the definition of one. A 6'9" wizard with eyes on the back of his head, his Showtime Lakers era was about flash, flair, and function. Magic’s five championships and back-to-back MVPs make his resume nearly untouchable.
Shaquille O'Neal – Power That Couldn’t Be Contained
Shaq was unstoppable. Curry puts him in his top 5 for sheer paint presence. From shattering backboards to steamrolling defenses, peak Shaq was a playoff nightmare. His three Finals MVPs with the Lakers prove it.
Michael Jordan – The Standard for Greatness
Of course, MJ’s on the list. Curry respects the grind. The six titles, five MVPs, the killer instinct, it all adds up. But for Steph, it’s Jordan’s example that matters most.
Wilt Chamberlain – Numbers That Still Don’t Make Sense
Wilt was so dominant the league had to change the rules. Literally. From 100-point games to 11 rebounding titles, his legacy still echoes. And as a fellow Warriors great, Curry acknowledges that being mentioned alongside him is surreal.
The Big Omission: Where’s Kobe?
Curry’s list will fuel debate, especially with Kobe Bryant’s name missing. While Kobe’s legacy is unquestioned, Steph’s picks focus on players who either transformed the game’s structure (like Wilt and Shaq), defined roles (Magic), or offered unique in-game value (LeBron’s IQ, MJ’s work ethic).
It’s not disrespectful but his own preference. And it says a lot about how Curry views greatness.