Image Credit : Getty

Curry’s list will fuel debate, especially with Kobe Bryant’s name missing. While Kobe’s legacy is unquestioned, Steph’s picks focus on players who either transformed the game’s structure (like Wilt and Shaq), defined roles (Magic), or offered unique in-game value (LeBron’s IQ, MJ’s work ethic).

It’s not disrespectful but his own preference. And it says a lot about how Curry views greatness.