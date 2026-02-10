Chess prodigy Alireza Firouzja is set to return to Norway Chess in 2026. The youngest player ever to reach a 2800 rating, Firouzja has previously finished as runner-up in the prestigious tournament in both 2020 and 2021.

Alireza Firouzja, one of the most dynamic players of his generation, returns to Norway Chess in 2026. Firouzja made history as the youngest player ever to reach a 2800 rating, a milestone achieved by only a select few in chess history.

A Look at Firouzja's Career Milestones

"I am looking forward to competing against the best chess players in the world at Norway Chess 2026 in Oslo," says Firouzja, as quoted by Norway Chess. He earned the grandmaster title at just 14 years old and became the second-youngest player ever to cross the 2700 rating mark at the age of 16, underlining his rapid rise to the top of international chess. He has qualified for the FIDE Candidates Tournament twice, first by winning the FIDE Grand Swiss in 2021 at just 18 years old, and later through the FIDE rating list in January 2024.

Previous Performances at Norway Chess

Norway Chess is familiar ground for Firouzja. He has competed in the tournament on four previous occasions and has been a central figure in several memorable editions. His strongest results came in 2020 and 2021, when he finished runner-up both years.

"Alireza Firouzja has been part of Norway Chess for several years and has consistently delivered performances at the very highest level, says Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess. He brings intensity, ambition and world-class quality to the field. We are very pleased to welcome him back to Oslo in 2026."

About the Norway Chess Tournament

Norway Chess is one of the world's premier chess tournaments, bringing together the top male and female players in a distinctive 6-player double round-robin format. The introduction of Norway Chess Women in 2024, with equal prize funds for men and women, underscores the event's commitment to gender equality and innovation in the sport.

Norway Chess 2026 will take place from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjorvika in Oslo. (ANI)