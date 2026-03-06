Ravi Shastri has praised Sanju Samson's mental toughness and consistent shot selection as key to his T20 World Cup success. Samson's back-to-back Player of the Match awards, including an 89* in the semi, have led India to the final.

Former Indian cricketer and India's men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri has unveiled what he believes is the key factor behind Sanju Samson's recent success at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, following a string of low scores that he faced earlier, according to the ICC website. Speaking to The ICC revies, Shastri lauded Samson as a "genuine match-winner."

Samson missed the early selection in the T20 World Cup after a poor home series against New Zealand, with Ishan Kishan chosen as opener and Rinku Singh preferred in the lineup. However, Samson has now delivered back-to-back Player of the Match performances, steering India into the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. His latest standout innings came in the semifinal against England in Mumbai, where he smashed seven sixes in a brilliant 89-run knock off just 42 balls. His knock against England follows his match-winning, unbeaten 97-run innings against West Indies in a do-or-die Super 8s clash, which helped India secure a semifinals spot.

Shastri reveals key to Samson's success

Revealing what he thinks is the key factor in Samson's recent success, Shastri said that Samson has improved by becoming more consistent, making wiser shot selections, and trusting his strengths. He said that while the batter has every shot in the book, mental lapses affected him earlier, but now he has toughened up mentally.

"I think finally realising and coming to terms with the fact that he needs to be more consistent. He's got to be wiser with his shot selection and he's got to back his strengths. The thing with Sanju is he's got every shot in the book, but lapses in concentration. I think he's toughened up mentally and there's never anyone who's doubted his skill or talent ever since he made the side," Shastri said on The ICC Review.

Shastri praised Samson as a "genuine match-winner" whose recent performances show class, power, and skill. He advised the team to stick with him, encourage him to trust his strengths, and play confidently, noting that his next game could be his best yet. "He's still just 31 years of age and a genuine match-winner. And when you see shots like (semifinal) that is being played, there's class, there's touch there, there's power there, there's brute force. It's just unbelievable. I think they've just got to stick with him now," Ravi Shastri said.

"Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid. We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you'," he added.

India edge out England in high-scoring thriller

A blistering 89 off 42 balls from Sanju Samson laid the foundation for India's huge total of 253/7 in the first innings. However, England stayed in contention for most of the chase thanks to a brilliant century by Jacob Bethell. In the end, it was the brilliance of Jasprit Bumrah that proved to be the differentiating moment as India eventually won the match by a slim seven-run margin.

Put to bat first, a fiery knock from Sanju Samson (89* in 42 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and cameos from Shivam Dube (43 in 25 balls, with a four and four sixes), Ishan Kishan (39 in 18 balls, with four boundaries), Hardik Pandya (27 in 12 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (21 in seven balls, with three sixes) took India to 253/7 in 20 overs.

Despite having England down at 95/4, India could not dominate them as Jacob Bethell (105 in 48 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes) and Will Jacks (35 in 20 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) put a counter-attacking 77-run stand for the fifth wicket. With England appearing to be on course for victory, the match's turning point came when Jasprit Bumrah delivered a brilliant 18th over, conceding just six runs while England needed 45 from the final three overs at the start of it. Following his effort, Hardik Pandya further tightened the pressure with an excellent penultimate over, giving away only nine runs and dismissing Sam Curran. While Bethell continued to march on and a fiery four-ball cameo of 19 from Jofra Archer took England really close, England ended seven runs short of India's target, at 246/7. For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/33 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/35 in 3 overs) amd Hardik Pandya (2/38 in 4 overs) were the standout performers with the ball.

India to face New Zealand in final

The final is set to take place in Ahmedabad, where India will look to continue their impressive run and secure another major ICC title by defeating New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. (ANI)