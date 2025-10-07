Chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov will reignite their rivalry in the 12-game Chess960 exhibition, ‘Clutch Chess: The Legends’, at St. Louis, recalling their iconic 1995 World Championship clash.

The legendary chess players, Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov, are set to reignite their rivalry when the two meet in a special exhibition match, ‘Clutch Chess: The Legends’, at St. Louis Chess Club in the USA on Wednesday, October 8. The much-anticipated face-off is expected to blend with nostalgia and competitive flair as two former world champions will lock horns in a 12-game Chess360 (Fischer Format).

Anand and Kasparov will play four games daily over three days, including rapid and blitz formats in a Chess960 (Fischer Random) setup, with a new position drawn each day. The three-day event is expected to attract the attention of chess enthusiasts, as the two legends of the sport and former world champions, Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov, reignite their historic rivalry and battle it out over the board once again.

The last face-off between two chess legends was in 2021, during the Croatia Rapid and Blitz tournament in Zagreb, where Anand defeated Kasparov in both their encounters, showcasing his enduring prowess in the game. Five years later, Anand clinched his maiden World Championship title, making him the first Indian to become World Chess Champion.

1995 World Championship that Shaped Legendary Rivalry

As Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov are back on the chessboard for yet another rivalry, the chess world is bracing for a thrilling showdown reminiscent of their legendary 1995 World Championship battle. Kasparov was the defending champion, while Anand, then a 25-year-old, was the young challenger eager to take on the best and make his mark in the history of chess.

The 1995 World Chess Championship was Anand’s first prestigious title challenge, marking a significant milestone in his career. The tournament took place at the South Tower of the World Trade Centre in New York, USA. The title clash witnessed an intense battle between Anand and Kasparov, with both showcasing their exceptional skill and strategies that grabbed the attention of the chess world.

After 18 games in a 20-game series, Viswanathan Anand’s valiant efforts went in vain as Garry Kasparov retained his crown, with a final score of 10.5 and 7.5. However, Anand announced himself as a formidable future contender in the chess world.

The 1995 World Chess Championship not only highlighted Kasparov’s dominance but also established Anand as a rising star, setting the stage for one of the most celebrated rivalries in chess history. Thereafter, the two met four times each at the 1996 Credit Suisse Rapid Grand Prix, 2005 Linares, 2017 St. Louis Rapid and Blitz, and 2021 Grand Chess Tour in Zagreb.

The Rivalry Returns after 4 Years

There is much anticipation around the clash between Viswanathan Anand and Garry Kasparov at Clutch Chess: The Legends in St. Louis, USA, as two former world champions face off once again, showcasing their legendary skills and thrilling chess fans with a battle of experience and brilliance.

This will be the fifth meeting between two chess legends since their 1995 World Championship battle. Kasparov has a dominant record over Anand in classical chess tournaments, with 15 wins, 30 draws, and 3 losses, highlighting his historical edge in their encounters. The two former world chess champions are expected to deliver a captivating series, blending strategic mastery with intense competition, and rekindling the fans with their historic rivalry that dates back 30 years.

Meanwhile, the special exhibition match at St.Louis comes with a substantial prize pool of $144,000 (INR 1.27 crore), with the winner taking home $70,000 (INR 62 lakh), while the runner-up will receive (INR 44 lakh). In case of a draw after a 12-game series, the prize will be split evenly, with each participant earning $60,000 (INR 53 lakh) each. Additionally, Players will get extra prize money of $24,000 (about ₹21 lakh) for playing all 12 games.