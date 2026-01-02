Manchester City’s first goalless draw of the season saw fans blame Savinho, as Guardiola praised the second-half effort.

Manchester City were frustrated in their Premier League title chase after being held to a goalless draw by Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. Pep Guardiola’s side failed to become the first team to defeat the hosts at home this season, and the result marked City’s first scoreless game of the 2025/26 campaign.

The draw leaves the defending champions four points behind leaders Arsenal, who beat Aston Villa 4-1 on December 30. While Guardiola expressed satisfaction with taking a point from a difficult venue, fans directed their anger at winger Savinho, blaming him for the lack of cutting edge in attack. Many supporters believe the arrival of Antoine Semenyo should spell the end of the Brazilian’s time at the club.

Guardiola praised his team’s second-half display despite the missed opportunities. “Good! We take the point. Second-half was excellent. We cannot score in the six-yard box, how many times in the six-yard box against the keeper or another and could not convert. Of course, the threat they have is really good. But really pleased with the performance, especially second-half,” he said.

When asked why his side failed to score, Guardiola admitted he had no clear answer. “That’s the mystery! I don’t have an answer for your question… We created a lot against THAT team, in THIS stadium – especially second-half. First-half we struggled simply because we struggled against their pressing, but Rodri gave us the extra pass, the composure to break the line and after we could run. Second-half was much, much better,” he explained.

The manager emphasized that his players should not dwell on the result. “Tough place to come. The amount of chances we missed in the six-yard box, not difficult ones, we couldn’t convert. We didn’t do what we talked about in the first half but in general it was a really good game. It was better second half, the guys did everything. They’re a bit heads down but we have to be heads up because in three days we have a difficult game against Chelsea,” Guardiola added.

He highlighted the number of chances created, mentioning Savinho, Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Phil Foden, and Erling Haaland as players who all had opportunities but failed to convert. “We created enough chances, played good second half. The commitment, desire, first half was different. We created enough – two chances from Savinho in the second half, Jeremy, Josko, Phil and Erling. We had a lot but unfortunately could not do it,” he said.

Manchester City now turn their focus to Chelsea, who parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca on New Year’s Day, ahead of their clash on January 4.

