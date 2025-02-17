Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Throwback when Hardik Pandya's fighting 76-run knock went in vain in 2017 final

Hardik Pandya displayed his valiant effort with the bat in pressure situations in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Throwback when Hardik Pandya's fighting 76-run knock went in vain in 2017 final HRD
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 17, 2025, 7:26 PM IST

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has already generated immense excitement and among the fans from both countries, with the tickets getting sold out within a few minutes after it went online. The two arch-rivals will take on each other in the high-volatile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, Sunday. 

The much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan brings back the memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Men in Green at the Oval. India’s defeat broke the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans as they were unable to process the stunning loss in the tournament, given that Men in Blue led by Virat Kohli defeated Pakistan in the group stage. 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: When 'beginner’ Babar Azam lauded Virat Kohli as a 'great batsman'

Though the loss was painful not just for India and Indian cricket fans, it was a tough pill to swallow for Hardik Pandya, who displayed his valiant effort with the bat in pressure situations. However, his fighting knock went in vain as India succumbed to a 180-run heavy defeat. 

Hardik Pandya stood all amidst the batting collapse 

After Fakhar Zaman 114-run knock helped Pakistan post 338/4, India were asked to chase down a daunting 339-run target. However, the top-order batters including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were taken down by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and India were crumbled to 33/3 in 9 overs, India’s further collapsed to 54/5 in 13.3 overs after Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s dismissals. At this position, India were left with no hopes and staring at an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Pakistan. 

India were in a precarious situation when Hardik Pandya walked in to bat at no.7. The all-rounder displayed his calmness and confidence in pressure situations, which helped him counterattack attack Pakistan bowlers. Hardik played a scintillating innings of 76 off 43 balls  that brought India back into the team despite he lacked support from the other end of the crease. 

Right from the start of his innings, Hardik Pandya displayed his aggressive intent and brilliantly taking on pacers and spinners. His ability to take calculated risk and find gaps in the field kept India’s hopes alive. The highlights of Hardik’s innings was his six-hitting spree as he smashed sixes out of 10 boundaries during his knock, dispatching Pakistan bowlers with sheer power and accuracy, especially Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim. During his entire innings, Hardik Pandya did not let the pressure get into him and instead exert pressure on the Pakistan bowling attack. Also, he looked unfazed by the mammoth target ahead. 

Hardik Pandya’s dismissal sealed India’s fate 

Hardik Pandya’s power-hitting brilliance and his stay at the crease gave India’s hopes of chasing down a 339-run target. However, things turned around for India after the all-rounder’s dismissal. Hardik seemed to be pulling off a miraculous comeback after an early collapse, but his unfortunate mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja led to his dismissal in the 27th over. At the time of his dismissal at 152/7, India needed 187 runs off 138 balls to chase down the target. 

Hardik expressed his anger towards Jadeja for the run-out and stormed off the field as he knew that India's hopes of chasing a daunting target were entirely. After Hardik Pandya’s dismissal, India lost the remaining three wickets in just six runs and eventually faced a 180- run defeat at the hands Pakistan/ 

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag spotted 'missing' at Karachi ahead of mega event; Fans react (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Theyve eaten nothing but Maggi: Nita Ambani on her first meeting with lanky Pandya brothers (WATCH) HRD

'They've eaten nothing but Maggi': Nita Ambani on her first meeting with 'lanky' Pandya brothers (WATCH)

Consistency matters a lot: Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 HRD

'Consistency matters a lot': Avani Lekhara's advice to students at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag spotted 'missing' at Karachi ahead of mega event; Fans react (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian flag spotted 'missing' in Pakistan ahead of mega event; Fans react (WATCH)

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to prioritize her 'well-being', set to miss white-ball series vs Sri Lanka HRD

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to prioritize her 'well-being', set to miss white-ball series vs Sri Lanka

Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant in pain after being hit on knee during team's 1st training session (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Rishabh Pant in pain after being hit on knee during team's 1st training session (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Real Madrid to Man United: Top 7 clubs with most Instagram followers dmn

Real Madrid to Man United: Top 7 clubs with most Instagram followers

How Xploder UGV & IED Disposal ROV will save lives in counter-terror ops? Major Rajprasad RS decodes ddr

How Xploder UGV & IED Disposal ROV will save lives in counter-terror ops? Major Rajprasad RS decodes

The Best 8 Coins to Watch Before the Next Crypto Bull Run - Aureal One (DLUME) is Priority #1

The Best 8 Coins to Watch Before the Next Crypto Bull Run—Aureal One (DLUME) is Priority #1

Hamas leaders' photos displayed at Kerala festival, BJP slams CPI(M) govt (WATCH) ddr

Hamas leaders' photos displayed at Kerala festival, BJP slams CPI(M) govt (WATCH)

The DEADLIEST shot! How Indian Army snipers are changing the face of combat explained snt

The DEADLIEST shot! How Indian Army snipers are changing the face of combat | Explained

Recent Videos

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon
KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

KIIT University EVACUATES Nepali Students Following Tragic Death of B.Tech Student!

Video Icon
Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Khan Sir Demands Re-Exam for 70th BPSC, Alleges Scam and Seeks Treasury Report Release

Video Icon