Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Throwback when Hardik Pandya's fighting 76-run knock went in vain in 2017 final

The Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan has already generated immense excitement and among the fans from both countries, with the tickets getting sold out within a few minutes after it went online. The two arch-rivals will take on each other in the high-volatile clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23, Sunday.

The much-anticipated encounter between India and Pakistan brings back the memories of the 2017 Champions Trophy, where the Men in Blue suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of Men in Green at the Oval. India’s defeat broke the hearts of millions of Indian cricket fans as they were unable to process the stunning loss in the tournament, given that Men in Blue led by Virat Kohli defeated Pakistan in the group stage.

Though the loss was painful not just for India and Indian cricket fans, it was a tough pill to swallow for Hardik Pandya, who displayed his valiant effort with the bat in pressure situations. However, his fighting knock went in vain as India succumbed to a 180-run heavy defeat.

Hardik Pandya stood all amidst the batting collapse

After Fakhar Zaman 114-run knock helped Pakistan post 338/4, India were asked to chase down a daunting 339-run target. However, the top-order batters including the likes of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli were taken down by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and India were crumbled to 33/3 in 9 overs, India’s further collapsed to 54/5 in 13.3 overs after Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni’s dismissals. At this position, India were left with no hopes and staring at an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

India were in a precarious situation when Hardik Pandya walked in to bat at no.7. The all-rounder displayed his calmness and confidence in pressure situations, which helped him counterattack attack Pakistan bowlers. Hardik played a scintillating innings of 76 off 43 balls that brought India back into the team despite he lacked support from the other end of the crease.

Right from the start of his innings, Hardik Pandya displayed his aggressive intent and brilliantly taking on pacers and spinners. His ability to take calculated risk and find gaps in the field kept India’s hopes alive. The highlights of Hardik’s innings was his six-hitting spree as he smashed sixes out of 10 boundaries during his knock, dispatching Pakistan bowlers with sheer power and accuracy, especially Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim. During his entire innings, Hardik Pandya did not let the pressure get into him and instead exert pressure on the Pakistan bowling attack. Also, he looked unfazed by the mammoth target ahead.

Hardik Pandya’s dismissal sealed India’s fate

Hardik Pandya’s power-hitting brilliance and his stay at the crease gave India’s hopes of chasing down a 339-run target. However, things turned around for India after the all-rounder’s dismissal. Hardik seemed to be pulling off a miraculous comeback after an early collapse, but his unfortunate mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja led to his dismissal in the 27th over. At the time of his dismissal at 152/7, India needed 187 runs off 138 balls to chase down the target.

Hardik expressed his anger towards Jadeja for the run-out and stormed off the field as he knew that India's hopes of chasing a daunting target were entirely. After Hardik Pandya’s dismissal, India lost the remaining three wickets in just six runs and eventually faced a 180- run defeat at the hands Pakistan/

