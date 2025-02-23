Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Harbhajan Singh backs Virat Kohli to deliver match-winning performance (WATCH)

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage encounter, Harbhajan highlighted Kohli's potential to turn the tide with a big innings, emphasizing that a century from the star batter would make people forget recent struggles.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 23, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

As the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy approaches, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has expressed strong confidence in India's chances while also backing Virat Kohli to deliver a match-winning performance.

"Everyone is saying that Virat Kohli did not score runs. I am saying that Virat Kohli does not have a better chance than this. Whatever happened in the last four to five months, everything will be forgotten if tomorrow he scores a century in this match. Then the world remembers. So there is full hope for Virat, and I want to make a prediction that tomorrow is Virat's day. Virat will score runs, and if Virat scores runs, India always wins," Harbhajan told ANI.

Harbhajan Singh also backed India as the 'favourites' for the match, citing their "balanced squad."

"India are favourites because their batting and bowling both are good, and also they won their last match here [Dubai], and with that experience, they will move forward. Whereas Pakistan has come to Dubai after losing in Pakistan, and they have played on better pitches, but here they will get a little slow pitch, and adjusting to a slow pitch will be difficult for them. India is the favourite in my point of view, and India will win this match because India's team is the best," he said.

With the world's eyes on this marquee clash, India will look to continue their dominance against Pakistan in major ICC events.

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik has picked India as the favourite for the high-octane clash against the defending champions, Pakistan, in the ongoing Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, reported RevSportz.The stakes will rise when India and Pakistan share the same field and fight for bragging rights. Pakistan will fight to keep their campaign alive, while India will look to exude dominance and maintain its impeccable record over its arch-rival.

Ahead of the high-stakes encounter, Shoaib picked India as the clear favourite but warned that a moment of individual brilliance from any player could change the outcome.As the countdown to the big game continues, anticipation is at an all-time high, with both teams preparing for what promises to be an intense battle on the field.

