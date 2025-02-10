Champions Trophy 2025: Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time? Team India pacer to begin rehabilitation at NCA

With the Champions Trophy 2025 looming, Team India premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the marquee event remains a big concern for the BCCI selectors and Team India management. Bumrah has been out of action since the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to back swelling.

The 31-year-old suffered a back injury during the first innings of the Sydney Test last month and immediately left the venue to head to hospital for scans to understand the seriousness of the injury. He didn’t come out to bowl in the second innings, which proved costly for India as Australia not only won the match but also clinched Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the ODI series against England and Harshit Rana was included in the squad for replacement. The Ahmedabad-born pacer was added to India’s preliminary squad, with Arshdeep Singh as a back-up option for the Champions Trophy 2025. With just two days left for all the participating teams to submit their final squad to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the marquee event in Pakistan, the BCCI selection committee is still awaiting the confirmation from the medical team about Bumrah’s injury.

Jasprit Bumrah to begin rehabilitation at NCA

As per the report by the Times of India (TOI), Jasprit Bumrah will join the National Rehabilitation Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru within two days. The report further added that after getting a report of the scans, the Indian pacer will begin light training, including some gym work and light bowling.

A source close to the BCCI stated that the board is completely unfazed by the nearing of the deadline to submit the final squad, adding that they are eager to play a waiting game with regards to Bumrah’s fitness. The board is looking to take Hardik Pandya’s route, when the all–rounder injured his ankle during the ODI World Cup 2023.

"Even if there is a 1% chance, the BCCI is likely to wait. They did the same with Hardik Pandya as they waited for close to two weeks before getting Prasidh Krishna as a replacement.” A BCCI source told TOI.

“Yes those two incidents happened during the campaign but approach with Bumrah could well be no different. This is just the deadline to submit the squad and they could approach the Event Technical Committee at a later stage to seek a replacement if he fails to regain fitness.” the source added.

Will Jasprit Bumrah be fit in time for the Champions Trophy?

Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Champions Trophy is still uncertain as the BCCI nor his teammates who are part of the ongoing ODI series against England has confirmed anything about his participation in the tournament.

On the eve of the first ODI against England, Rohit Sharma stated that the team management was yet to get clarity on his injury after getting the scan.

“Obviously, we are waiting on some update about his scan and stuff which was due to happen in the next few days. Once we get that scan, we will be able to give you more clarity on where he is.” Team India skipper said at the press conference.

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stated that the management is hopeful of Jasprit Bumrah getting fit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

“Hopefully, he gets fit. It will be a huge boost for us. It is good for the whole country as well, not only for our team.” Jadeja said at the press conference after India’s second ODI win against England in Cuttack.

Team India will begin their quest to reclaim the Champions Trophy against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20. The Men in Blue will play all their fixtures in Dubai after the BCCI refused to send the team to Pakistan due to security concerns.

