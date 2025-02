The Champions Trophy 2025 anthem has been officially released by International Cricket Council (ICC), featuring Pakistan's renowned singer Atif Aslam.

Champions Trophy 2025 is just days away and the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the much-awaited official anthem of the mega event. Titled 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke', the song features renowned Pakistan singer Atif Aslam.

Champions Trophy 2025: WATCH official anthem featuring Atif Aslam

