IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)

While Indian players were celebrating the win and the Nagpur crowd was cheering, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a serious conversation after the match, sparking speculation. 

IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir in serious chat after India's win in Nagpur (WATCH)
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 11:47 AM IST

Team India captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were having a long and serious chat after the Men in Blue’s win over England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6. 

Team India kicked off the three-match ODI series against England with a four-wicket win in the first ODI. Chasing a 249-run target set by the visitors, Shubman Gill led the hosts with a masterclass knock of 87 off 96 balls. India vice-captain also formed a crucial 94-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer. for the third wicket to rescue the team from a shambolic situation of 19/2 to 113/2. Iyer made Team India comeback with a brilliant innings of 59 off 36 balls. Apart from Gill and Iyer, Axar Patel too contributed significantly to India’s batting with an innings of 52 off 47 balls.

While Indian players were celebrating the win and the Nagpur crowd was cheering, Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were involved in a serious conversation after the match, sparking speculation. In the video that went viral on social media, the Indian captain was seen having a chat with the head coach, who was patiently listening to him. It is uncertain over what conversation was happening between Rohit and Gambhir, but fans speculated about the Indian skipper’s form. 

Rohit Sharma’s poor run of form continued as he was dismissed for two runs in the ODI series opener against England. The Indian captain’s form has been under heavy scrutiny following his dismal performance in the Test series against Australia, where he aggregated just 31 runs at an abysmal average of 6.2 in five innings. In his Ranji Trophy return, Rohit Sharma failed to live up to the billing as he scored 3 and 28 runs in both innings for Mumbai against Jammu Kashmir.

Fans and experts were expecting Rohit Sharma to revive his form as the ODI format has been his stronghold over the years. However, this was not the case after he fell prey to Saqib Mahmood’s bouncer. Rohit Sharma is among the certain players whose form will be closely monitored by the BCCI selectors as they have begun their preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025. 

India will now look to seal the series when they take on England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 8.

