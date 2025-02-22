Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Yusuf Pathan says pressure on Pakistan to perform ahead of clash (WATCH)

India and Pakistan gear up for a high-stakes ICC Champions Trophy clash in Dubai, with pressure mounting on Pakistan after their opening defeat to New Zealand.

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK: Yusuf Pathan says pressure on Pakistan to perform ahead of clash (WATCH) snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 1:35 PM IST

Ahead of the much-awaited clash between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday, former cricketer Yusuf Pathan shared his thoughts on the encounter where he said that there would be pressure on the Men in Green as they have already lost one match in the competition.

In the clash of the heavyweights, Pakistan will fight to keep its title defence alive by facing bitter rival India. Pakistan found themselves in this position after surrendering to a 60-run defeat against New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback?

If the Men in Green continue their shambolic run against India on Sunday, they will need plenty of permutations and combinations to work in its favour and keep its campaign alive. Wassan believes the tournament will become much more exciting if Pakistan emerges victorious in the high-stakes encounter.

"India has started well in Champions Trophy, and we have won one match while Pakistan has lost their match, so the pressure will be on them (Pakistan)... the match will be good," Yusuf Pathan told the media.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan has a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy, having secured a 180-run triumph in the 2017 final during the peak of star India batter Virat Kohli where no target was too much for his men. They will be heading to Dubai with plenty of momentum.

Pakistan kicked off its campaign on a losing note against New Zealand, whereas on the other hand, India sailed to a comfortable six-wicket win against Bangladesh to open its win account.

Also read: Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Why is Virat Kohli struggling? Gavaskar explains KEY reason behind dismissals

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Gill deserves to be No.1, says Ponting after star batter's ton against Bangladesh snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Gill deserves to be No.1, says Ponting after star batter's ton against Bangladesh

Champions Trophy: Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 glory, backs team to defend crow (WATCH) snt

Champions Trophy: Ex-Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed recalls 2017 glory, backs team to defend crow (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback snt

Champions Trophy 2025, IND vs PAK Preview: Will India seal semifinal spot or can Pakistan stage a comeback?

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas snt

Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Atul Wassan SHOCKINGLY wants Pakistan to win blockbuster clash; here's why

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on February 22 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN! anr

Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on Feb 22: Rate of 22k, 24k gold rises AGAIN!

Ramayana Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT RBA

Ramayana: Yash joins Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai for Nitesh Tiwari's NEXT

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai RBA

Burj Khalifa to Atlantis: Top 10 Luxurious Buildings in Dubai

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

8 must-have makeup products for a flawless look

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates ddr

Kamal Haasan's 'don't play' warning against language imposition as Tamil Nadu-Centre NEP row escalates

Recent Videos

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

IND vs PAK Champions Trophy 2025 | Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi Reach Dubai Stadium

Video Icon
INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

INDIA VS PAKISTAN Champions Trophy 2025 Showdown: How are Pitch Conditions? Who has Advantage?

Video Icon
Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Who is Alexis Wilkins? FBI Director Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Steals Spotlight at Oath Ceremony

Video Icon
'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

'Place Your Hand on Gita': US Attorney General Bondi as She Gets Kash Patel Sworn-In as FBI Head

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Karnataka Pulse | Plastic Sheets in Idli Prep? 24 Eateries Busted for Hazardous Practice

Video Icon