IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli makes ball boy's day with kind gesture; WATCH heartwarming moment here

Team India star batter Virat Kohli displayed his kind and heartwarming gesture during the second ODI of the three-match series against England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Sunday, February 9.

Virat Kohli was included in the playing XI for the second ODI, the official announcement of which made by Rohit Sharma at the toss had set the crowd at the Cuttack stadium buzzing. Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Jos Butter’s England due to right knee soreness, raising concerns about his fitness amid the gruelling schedule, including his participation in the Ranji Trophy last month. Before Rohit Sharma announced Kohli’s inclusion in the playing XI, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed the star batter’s availability for the second ODI.

Though Virat Kohli’s return to the playing XI grabbed headlines, the former Indian captain's heartwarming moment with the ball boy caught the attention of the netizens. Kohli was fielding near the boundary line during India's bowling and he generally crossed the rope to shake hands with the ball boy. The ball boy’s reaction was very much visible on his face as he beamed with joy. The video of the same went viral on social media.

