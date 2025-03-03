Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-India cricketer weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament

India finished at the top of Group A with three victories on the trot and moved to the semi-finals despite missing its ace in the hole, Jasprit Bumrah.

Former cricketer Deep Dasgupta believes that the Indian team would miss the presence of its "match winner," Jasprit Bumrah, even if they go all the way to lift the Champions Trophy.

India booked its date with Australia for a semi-final clash on Tuesday with a scintillating performance against New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy weaved his magic with an enchanting spell to leave the Kiwis gobsmacked. He returned with match-winning figures of 5/42 and was adjudged the Player of the Match for his rollicking performance, setting up India's semi-final clash with Australia on Tuesday.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Deep Dasgupta backs India's title chances, warns of Australia threat in semis

India finished at the top of Group A with three victories on the trot and moved to the semi-finals despite missing its ace in the hole, Jasprit Bumrah. The A-lister was ruled out of the tournament with a "lower back injury" he sustained during India's fifth Test against Australia in Sydney.

Without its pace spearhead, India managed to see off the group stage while heavily relying on its spinners, especially through the middle phase.

Deep Dasgupta believes that irrespective of how the side delivers, India will miss the presence of "match-winner" Bumrah.

"Bumrah is the best in the world, and he is a match-winner. So, if your team doesn't have a match winner, they will have a shortcoming. But no matter how good they are, no matter who comes, you will always miss Bumrah. There is no doubt about that," he told ANI.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell

While India's attack was depleted due to Bumrah's absence, it found some reprieve with seasoned pacer Mohammed Shami's return. He roared back to form with a five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in India's tournament opener and became the fastest Indian to 200 ODI wickets.

"The Indian team is missing Bumrah, and until he is not in the Indian team, they will miss Bumrah. Even if India wins the trophy, I will still say the same. But you can say that Shami is also a match-winner. And he is also in a good lane, and if you look at his records, he is no less than anyone. He has completed 200 wickets in ODI. If you look at his records, that is absolutely brilliant," he added.

Former cricketer Wriddhiman Saha shared similar views with Deep and believes that if Shami continues to deliver, it will benefit the Indian team.

"Shami is always outstanding. If he performs consistently, it will be good for the Indian team. I hope they bring the trophy back," he told ANI.

Finally, Deep had a simple message for the Indian team ahead of their semi-final clash against Australia: "Nothing, have fun. Have fun. Play as you play. Fearless cricket. Like, we have been playing white-ball cricket for the last two years. Fearless cricket, and that's about it."

Latest Videos