Champions Trophy 2025 Predictions: Kohli to Williamson- 5 batters who can be among highest run-getters

There are certain players who are expected to score big, considering their form and consistency in ICC tournaments, making them strong contenders to dominate the scoring charts in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Credit: Getty Images

With the Champions Trophy 2025 just three days away, the predictions have started to take shape, with cricket experts and fans picking potential performers in the marquee event in Pakistan, with hybrid models in place as India will play all their fixtures in Dubai. Several batters have been performing well of late and completely geared up for the upcoming Champions Trophy. However, there are certain players who are expected to score big, considering their form and consistency in ICC tournaments, making them strong contenders to dominate the scoring charts in the marquee event. With the conditions in Pakistan and Dubai favouring batters who can play pace and spin, players with a solid technique and their ability to accelerate the innings in the middle-order are expected to thrive in the tournament. On that note let’s take a look at top 5 batters who can score big in Champions Trophy 2025:

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli managed to get back in form in time ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. He scored 52 off 55 balls in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad. Kohli’s timely return to form after a going lean patch over the last one year is a big positive for India ahead of the marquee event. Kohli has always been a big player in the ICC tournaments, which was evident during the ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the highest run-getter with 765 runs. Since the ODI format has been his stronghold over Virat Kohli, with an average of over 55, the star batter is expected to be one of the highest run-getters in the Champions Trophy 2025, provided he continues his form and thrive in familiar conditions.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan is expected to score big in the Champions Trophy, as Pakistan will be playing two group stage fixtures at home against New Zealand and Bangladesh and one in Dubai against India. If they qualify for the semifinal, the Men in Blue will play at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Rizwan has been one of the most consistent performers for Pakistan in the shorter format. In the recently concluded ODI tri-series, 171 runs, including a century, at an average of 85.50 in three matches. Since last year, Rizwan has amassed 432 runs, including a century, at an average of 62.14 in 12 matches. Rizwan is expected to lead Pakistan’s batting at the Champions Trophy, considering his form.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Travis Head Travis Head is a swashbuckling Australian opener who would often unleash his firepower at the top-order of the batting line-up. However, in the second ODI of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, Head scored just 18 runs. This cannot deter his confidence, as he has proven himself to be key players for Australia in limited-overs format. Head has been a reliable player for Australia in the big tournaments, which can be evidenced with his performance in the ODI World Cup 2023 final against India and in the T20 World Cup 2024, where he was the highest run-getter for Australia in 255 runs. Given his aggressive approach at the top order, Travis Head is expected to play a huge role for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Credit: Twitter/Blackcaps

4. Kane Williamson Kane Williamson made his return to ODI cricket after a gap of over a year in the recently concluded tri-series in Pakistan. He did not take much time to get back to his groove, as he amassed 225 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 112.50 in three matches. In the match against South Africa, Kane Williamson played a scintillating unbeaten knock of 133 off 113 balls to help New Zealand chase down 305-run target in 48.4 overs in Lahore, His form in the ODI tri-series was a big positive for New Zealand ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Williamson would often step up for Kiwis in big tournaments and he is expected to pile up runs in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Heinrich Klaasen One should not be surprised if Heinrich Klaasen becomes among leading run-getters in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the recently concluded ODI tri-series, Klaasen played one match and scored 87 to help South Africa post a total of 352/4 in 50 overs, but his effort went in vain. Since last year, the wicketkeeper-batter has played only 4 ODI matches, but amassed 351 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 87.75. Heinrich Klaasen has been consistent in the ODI format and is expected to lead the middle-order of South Africa’s batting line-up in the Champions Trophy 2025. In the ODI World Cup 2023, Klaasen performed well, amassing over 300 runs and averaging at 41.44. Heinrich Klaasen can be counted among the leading run-getters in the Champions Trophy 2025.

Latest Videos