Champions Trophy 2025, AUS vs ENG: Buttler reveals reason behind Jamie Smith's promotion in batting order

England caught the world by surprise by dropping its playing XI two days before their Champions Trophy opener against Australia on Saturday at the picturesque Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 7:45 AM IST

England captain Jos Buttler shed light on the tactical reason behind promoting young Jamie Smith to the number three spot and dropping seasoned star Joe Root to fourth in the batting order for their Champions Trophy campaign opener against arch-rival Australia in Lahore.

After enduring a diabolical white-ball tour of India, England had to figure out their squad tactically. Among the most prominent tactical changes, Smith has been tasked to bat at number three for the first time in his international career.

"We just feel it's a nice position to give him a free hit to try and really impact the game, make that top three really dynamic. Jamie's someone with incredible talent and taken to international cricket so well that we feel he's got the game there and can place him in that position to try and have a really big impact with a number of guys behind him," Jos Buttler, England's captain, said as quoted from EPSNcricinfo.

Smith's capacity to negate the spin threat came to light during England's Test tour of Pakistan last year. During the third Test in Rawalpindi, England was on the ropes at 118/6.

The touring party needed a miracle to pull themselves out of the dire situation, and Smith gave his side that elusive hope. He led a fierce counterattack against Pakistan spinners, smashing five fours and six towering maximums in his entertaining 89(119).

"He's obviously got the game technically and tactically, but I think the head on his shoulders seems to be one of the biggest strengths," Buttler said. "Nothing seems to faze him too much: I think you could ask him to bat anywhere in the line-up, and it wouldn't faze him. We feel it gives him a nice position to try and really impact the game, make some big runs, and put some pressure on the opposition," he added.

England XI:

Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

