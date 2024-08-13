Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Caught on camera: Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem seen meeting Pakistani terrorist (WATCH)

    The video's timing has fueled speculation. While some social media users claim the meeting occurred after Nadeem's return from the Paris Olympics, security grid sources have yet to confirm this. There is no definitive information on whether the interaction happened before or after Nadeem's historic victory.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 7:22 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 7:22 PM IST

    In a developing controversy, a viral video featuring Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem has sparked significant debate online. The video, widely shared on social media, shows Nadeem interacting with Mohammad Harris Dhar, a man designated as a terrorist by the United States. Dhar is reportedly a joint secretary of the Mili Muslim League (MML), a political front associated with the banned terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

    Rajasthan SHOCKER! Man drags wife behind bike after she wanted to visit sister, arrested (WATCH)

    The MML was established by Hafiz Saeed, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks, which resulted in 166 deaths. In 2018, the US Department of Treasury designated several MML members, including Harris Dhar, as "specially designated global terrorists" for their links to LeT.

    Nadeem, 27, made history on August 8 by winning the gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Pakistani to achieve this feat. His throw of 92.97 meters secured his victory, making him the first athlete in Olympic history to exceed the 90-meter mark twice in a single final. India's Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in the same event.

    Independence Day 2024: Who will hoist the tricolour? Question grows as Kejriwal's absence clouds Delhi event

    Following his historic win, Nadeem was welcomed as a hero upon his return to his village in Mian Chunnu, Punjab, on August 11. Despite the celebratory homecoming, the controversy surrounding the viral video has generated a wave of scrutiny and debate over his associations and the timing of the footage.

