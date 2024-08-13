Rajasthan SHOCKER! Man drags wife behind bike after she wanted to visit sister, arrested (WATCH)

The video shows the woman with her legs tied to a motorcycle, being dragged across rocky ground by her husband while she screams for help. Despite her desperate pleas, no bystanders, including the person filming the incident, intervened to help her.

In a disturbing incident from Rajasthan's Nagaur district, a woman was allegedly beaten and dragged by her husband, Premaram Meghwal, in a shocking display of domestic violence that has drawn widespread outrage. The horrifying incident, which took place in Naharsinghpura village, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows the woman with her legs tied to a motorcycle, being dragged across rocky ground by her husband while she screams for help. Despite her desperate pleas, no bystanders, including the person filming the incident, intervened to help her.

According to Nagaur Superintendent of Police, Narayan Singh Togas, the incident occurred when the woman expressed her desire to visit her sister in Jaisalmer against her husband's wishes. Enraged by her persistence, Meghwal tied her to his motorcycle and dragged her through the village, an act that has sparked widespread condemnation.

Panchaudi police station assistant sub-inspector Surendra Kumar revealed that the incident took place nearly a month ago. The woman, who is now staying with her relatives, did not report the incident to the authorities. However, following the viral video, the police took swift action and arrested Meghwal on Monday for causing a public disturbance.

Sources indicate that Meghwal, who is described as an alcoholic, frequently assaulted his wife and isolated her from others in the village. The police have launched an investigation into the case, and Meghwal remains in custody as the inquiry continues.

