Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after their final La Liga match to manage Brazil's national team. Xabi Alonso is confirmed to succeed Ancelotti, taking charge after the final game and leading the team into the Club World Cup.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has officially announced the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti as the new coach of the Brazilian National Team. The 65-year-old Italian tactician will take the reins in time for the team's 2026 World Cup Qualifier matches against Ecuador and Paraguay on June 5 and 10.

According to Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of the CBF, Ancelotti's appointment is a strategic move aimed at reclaiming Brazil's position at the top of international football. "Carlo Ancelotti is the greatest coach in history, and now he's in charge of the greatest team on the planet. Together, we'll write new glorious chapters in Brazilian football," Rodrigues stated.

Ancelotti's departure from Real Madrid has been set for May 24, when the team hosts Real Sociedad at the Bernabéu. Despite having a contract until June 2026, an agreement was reached for his termination. Xabi Alonso, who has announced his departure from Bayer Leverkusen, is expected to succeed Ancelotti at Real Madrid, potentially starting with the Super Club World Cup.

Real Madrid's chances of winning the La Liga title are slim, with Barcelona holding a seven-point lead and 3 matches remaining.

As Ancelotti prepares to bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid is poised to announce Xabi Alonso as his successor. Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the deal, indicating that Alonso will assume control of the team immediately after Ancelotti's departure. The timing is strategic, as Alonso will have the opportunity to settle in before leading the team into the Club World Cup.