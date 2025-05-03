Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly close to becoming the next Brazil national team coach. The BFC has agreed to Ancelotti's conditions and is willing to wait until the end of La Liga season for him to join.

Real Madrid coach Carlos Ancelotti heading to Brazil to coach the national team has been sealed and inched closer to completion after Selecao agreed to his conditions and demands, as per the report by the Brazilian media outlet, AS.

The Brazilian Football Confederation has been behind the ambitious pursuit of Ancelotti for months, viewing it as the ideal condition to lead Brazil as the coach in next year’s FIFA World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, United States of America and Canada. The Italian manager would not be able to join Brazil as the coach in the ongoing qualifying rounds for the prestigious tournament as he is currently focusing on finishing the strong with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti has had a tumultuous season as Real Madrid manager as the Los Blancos failed to qualify for the Champions League semifinal after defeat to Arsenal in the semifinal. This was followed by Copa del Rey final defeat to long-time rivals Barcelona. After failing to win two prestigious titles, Ancelotti is hoping to end the season on high with La Liga triumph. Real Madrid are currently second on the La Liga points table with 72 points in 33 matches.

In 2023, Santiago Bernabeu extended Carlos Ancelotti’s contract till 2026 after the Los Blancos had clinched the Champions League and La Liga titles. However, Ancelotti is likely to leave the club after the La Liga. Earlier, it was reported that the Italian manager would leave Bernabeu after the Copa del Rey final.

Brazil gives time to Carlos Ancelotti to join

The Brazilian Football Confederation had the set deadline of May 12 for Carlos Ancelotti to take charge as the Brazil coach after the thrilling El Clasico Copa del Rey final between Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, after months of negotiations and uncertainty, the Selecao decided to back down on their initial deadlines and gave time to Ancelotti to join.

As per their latest developments, BFC will revise the deadline for Carlos Ancelotti’s final appointment until the conclusion of the La Liga. The reason for the federation to revise Ancelotti’s deadline is that they see the Italian manager as a definitive choice and are ready to wait a little longer than expected to secure him as the coach of Brazil. Given his proven track of managing the top European teams like e AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid, Ancelotti seems to be an ideal choice to lead Brazil as Selecao are aiming to reclaim their glory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Additionally, the Brazilian Football Confederation is open to Carlo Ancelotti’s demands after he joins the national team as the coach. The source close to BFC stated that the confidence in securing the services of the Italian manager is stronger than ever and its president Ednaldo Rodrigues believes that he is on the brink of landing his dream appointment.

Carlos Ancelotti set to become foreign coach to take charge of Brazil

Carlos Ancelotti is set to achieve a rare history by becoming the first foreign coach to permanently take charge of the Brazil national team, breaking their traditions of appointing home grown managers for the five-time World Cup champions. Brazil has been in a hunt for a new coach after Dorival Junior left the team to join Corinthians in April 2025.

Carlos Ancelotti has not coached any national teams in his illustrious coaching career as he has spent his entire managerial career at the club level, making his appointment as Brazil’s head coach a groundbreaking and unprecedented chapter in both his career and in the history of Seleceo.

The legendary manager is expected to head to Brazil on his successful career as coach at club level, winning five Champions League titles, winning two Bundesliga titles, two La Liga triumphs, a Copa del Rey title, three FIFA Club World Cup titles, Serie A title and three domestic Super Cups across Italy, Spain, and Germany, making him one of the most decorated managers in the history of football.