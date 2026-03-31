The Canada Super 60 League will return for its second season from September 29 to October 4, 2026, at BC Place in Vancouver. League Partner Yuvraj Singh aims to establish it as a marquee global event creating opportunities for young cricketers.

The Canada Super 60 League is set to return for its highly anticipated second season from September 29 to October 4, 2026, at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver. Following a groundbreaking debut season that captured the imagination of fans across continents, Canada Super 60 continues its journey to become a marquee event on the international cricket calendar.

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Yuvraj Singh on Season 2's Vision

Yuvraj Singh, League Partner, said as quoted by a press release: "After the success of last year's inaugural season, I am truly delighted to share that Canada Super 60 is returning for Season 2. The response from fans, players, and the global cricket community was incredibly encouraging, and it was clear that the world took notice of what we are building here."

"This year, we are even more eager to establish Canada Super 60 as a marquee event in the global cricket calendar. It is a league that not only entertains but also creates meaningful opportunities for young cricketers, both men and women, from Canada to rub shoulders with some of the game's greats."

"Personally, I am very excited to be back at BC Place. It is a truly unique venue, and playing under the roof, in front of such passionate fans, makes this experience very special," he continued.

A Major Step for Canadian Cricket

The President of Cricket Canada, Amjad Bajwa, added, "Canada Super 60 represents a major step forward for the growth and development of cricket in Canada and across North America. The success of the first season demonstrated the sport's growing popularity in this region and the immense potential here."

"This league is not only about world-class competition, but also about creating pathways and opportunities for Canadian players to gain exposure at the highest level. It is equally important that communities across British Columbia and the West Coast get the opportunity to witness some of the biggest names in cricket playing right here in their backyard. Initiatives like Canada Super 60 play a vital role in inspiring the next generation of cricketers in this country," Bajwa further said.

Boosting BC as a Sports Destination

Anne Kang, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Canada Super 60 League and cricket fans back to BC Place. Hosting this event is an exciting opportunity to welcome players, coaches and spectators to our world-class facilities and to showcase our beautiful province to the world. Through events such as Super 60, we will continue building B.C.'s reputation as a destination for sport as part of the Province's Look West Tourism Sector Action Plan."

BC Place: A Home for Cricket

Chris May, General Manager of BC Place, league venue partner, said, "Welcoming Canada Super 60 cricket back to BC Place is incredibly meaningful to us and reflects our commitment to broadening the range of sporting events hosted at the stadium. The return of Super 60 reinforces BC Place's growing role as a home for Canada's cricketing community and its rich, joyful culture. If last year's showcase is any indication, we can once again expect days of an electric atmosphere celebrating this global sport."

Venue's Landmark Year and Reigning Champions

The tournament returns in a landmark year for the venue, which is set to host matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026, reinforcing BC Place's position as a premier multi-sport arena.

The defending men's champions, Brampton Blitz, will return to defend their crown after a dominant campaign last season, while in the women's competition, the Toronto Sixers will look to build on their strong performances and further enhance their growing reputation. (ANI)