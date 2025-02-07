Premier League VAR errors: Look at top 8 incorrect decisions by officials this season

The list released by the Premier League on incorrect calls by VAR shook the footballing world, especially English football. 

article_image1
Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 7, 2025, 6:15 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League has revealed that half of its teams have suffered from wrong or incorrect decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) this season. The aim of the Video Assistant Referee is to ensure that correct decisions are made by reviewing key incidents, including offside goals, tackles by the players near the goalpost, and most importantly, mistaken identity. However, these were not the case in the ongoing premier league. 

The list released by the Premier League on incorrect calls by VAR shook the footballing world. The teams like Manchester United, Brentford , Liverpool, and Arsenal faced the same bad luck. While Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur benefited from incorrect decisions by VAR. 

On that note, let’s take a look at Top 8 incorrect VAR decisions in the ongoing Premier League 
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

1. West Ham 2-1 Man Utd (October 2024)

Manchester United was one of the victims of VAR errors in the ongoing Premier League season. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils suffered humiliating defeat when West Ham United Jarrod Bowen’s controversial stoppage-time penalty sealed a 2-1 win over Hammers, leaving sacked Manchester United boss furious over contention VAR decisions. Commenting incorrect VAR decisions, Premier League CEO Paul Scholes stated, “"Nobody underestimates the significance of a single error,"
 

article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Everton 0-0 Brentford (November 2024)

Just before half-time in a goalless draw, Christian Norgaard received a red card for following through on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Brentford manager Thomas Frank later insisted it was "never a red card" and called for "more common sense" in such decisions.
 

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham (September 2024)

Bruno Fernandes' red card against Spurs has been overturned after PGMOL chief Howard Webb acknowledged it was a ‘mistake’ to issue such a severe punishment for his high tackle on James Maddison, which resulted from a slip. The incorrect VAR by match referee handed a heavy defeat for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspurs in front of home crowd at the Old Trafford 
 

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace (November 2024)

Due to lack of intervention of Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Ian Maatsen was fortunate to escape a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity midway through the second half of Crystal Palace's visit to the Midlands, before Villa found their second equaliser.
 

article_image6

Image Credit: Getty Images

5. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa (December 2024)

Elliot Anderson escaped punishment for pulling down Morgan Rogers in the first half. To make matters worse, he later set up Anthony Elanga's stoppage-time winner. Elliot Anderson getting escaped from VAR call played a role in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa 
 

article_image7

Image Credit: Getty Images

6. Brighton 0-0 Brentford (December 2024) 

Brighton forward Joao Pedro avoided punishment for an attempted elbow on Yehor Yarmoliuk. Brentford manager Thomas Frank was furious after the game, stating, "Whether you hit them or not, it's a red. That's how we understand the rules." The KMI panel later concurred.
 

article_image8

Image Credit: Getty Images

7. West Ham 0-5 Liverpool (December 2024) 

Liverpool were leading just 1-0 when Alexis Mac Allister avoided scrutiny for a foul in the penalty box. Moments later, Cody Gakpo doubled their advantage, sparking a rout at the London Stadium. Despite the West Ham crowd voice together their frustration after the VAR didn’t intervene to check Alexis Mac Allister’s alleged foul, Liverpool went on to dominate the West Ham to secure a 5-0 win. 
 

article_image9

Image Credit: Getty Images

8. Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (January 2025) 

Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card was eventually overturned on appeal, but not before referee Michael Oliver had to require police protection at his family home. 
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith equals Rahul Dravid and Joe Roots tally after completing 36th Test century (WATCH) HRD

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith equals Rahul Dravid and Joe Root's tally after completing 36th Test century (WATCH)

Shubman Gill 'lambi race ka ghoda', hails ex-India batter after his masterful knock in IND vs ENG 1st ODI HRD

Shubman Gill 'lambi race ka ghoda', hails ex-India batter after his masterful knock in IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Champions Trophy 2025: Official anthem 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' featuring Pakistan's Atif Aslam released (WATCH) HRD

Champions Trophy 2025: Official anthem 'Jeeto Baazi Khel Ke' featuring Pakistan's Atif Aslam released (WATCH)

Football We are better without him: PSG manager Enrique sparks controversy regarding Mbappes move to Real Madrid HRD

‘We are better without him’: PSG manager Enrique sparks controversy regarding Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid

Football A player can thrive under one coach: Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford's exit from Manchester United HRD

'A player can thrive under one coach': Ruben Amorim on Marcus Rashford's exit from Manchester United

Recent Stories

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Cloudflare Stock Heads To Over 3-Year Highs On Q4 Earnings Beat, Retail Debates 2025 Outlook

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Quantum BioPharma Heads For Best Week Ever — But Most Retail Traders Lament Missing Out On The Surge

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Honeywell’s 3-Way Split Draws Mixed Response From Wall Street: Retail Exudes Confidence

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Microchip Stock On Track To Hit 4-Year Low After Q3 Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: Retail Stays Bullish

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up MEG

Biggest red flags in a relationship that can lead to break up

Recent Videos

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

World News Wrap | Trump Sanctions ICC, Israel's Gaza Plan and More

Video Icon
'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

'Is India This Weak?' Akhilesh Yadav Slams Govt Over 'Inhumane' Deportations of Indians

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Khushi Kapoor Shares Cute Candid Moments with Pet Dogs on Loveyapa Release

Video Icon
COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

COVID-19: 5 Years Later - Where Are We Now?

Video Icon
Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Wayanad Gets ₹750 Crore in Kerala Budget to Boost Landslide Relief | Watch

Video Icon