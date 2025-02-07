Premier League VAR errors: Look at top 8 incorrect decisions by officials this season

The list released by the Premier League on incorrect calls by VAR shook the footballing world, especially English football.

The Premier League has revealed that half of its teams have suffered from wrong or incorrect decisions made by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) this season. The aim of the Video Assistant Referee is to ensure that correct decisions are made by reviewing key incidents, including offside goals, tackles by the players near the goalpost, and most importantly, mistaken identity. However, these were not the case in the ongoing premier league. The list released by the Premier League on incorrect calls by VAR shook the footballing world. The teams like Manchester United, Brentford , Liverpool, and Arsenal faced the same bad luck. While Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur benefited from incorrect decisions by VAR. On that note, let’s take a look at Top 8 incorrect VAR decisions in the ongoing Premier League



1. West Ham 2-1 Man Utd (October 2024) Manchester United was one of the victims of VAR errors in the ongoing Premier League season. With Erik ten Hag at the helm, the Red Devils suffered humiliating defeat when West Ham United Jarrod Bowen’s controversial stoppage-time penalty sealed a 2-1 win over Hammers, leaving sacked Manchester United boss furious over contention VAR decisions. Commenting incorrect VAR decisions, Premier League CEO Paul Scholes stated, “"Nobody underestimates the significance of a single error,"



2. Everton 0-0 Brentford (November 2024) Just before half-time in a goalless draw, Christian Norgaard received a red card for following through on goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Brentford manager Thomas Frank later insisted it was "never a red card" and called for "more common sense" in such decisions.



3. Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham (September 2024) Bruno Fernandes' red card against Spurs has been overturned after PGMOL chief Howard Webb acknowledged it was a ‘mistake’ to issue such a severe punishment for his high tackle on James Maddison, which resulted from a slip. The incorrect VAR by match referee handed a heavy defeat for Manchester United against Tottenham Hotspurs in front of home crowd at the Old Trafford



4. Aston Villa 2-2 Crystal Palace (November 2024) Due to lack of intervention of Video Assistant Referee (VAR), Ian Maatsen was fortunate to escape a red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity midway through the second half of Crystal Palace's visit to the Midlands, before Villa found their second equaliser.



5. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa (December 2024) Elliot Anderson escaped punishment for pulling down Morgan Rogers in the first half. To make matters worse, he later set up Anthony Elanga's stoppage-time winner. Elliot Anderson getting escaped from VAR call played a role in Nottingham Forest’s 2-1 win against Aston Villa



6. Brighton 0-0 Brentford (December 2024) Brighton forward Joao Pedro avoided punishment for an attempted elbow on Yehor Yarmoliuk. Brentford manager Thomas Frank was furious after the game, stating, "Whether you hit them or not, it's a red. That's how we understand the rules." The KMI panel later concurred.



7. West Ham 0-5 Liverpool (December 2024) Liverpool were leading just 1-0 when Alexis Mac Allister avoided scrutiny for a foul in the penalty box. Moments later, Cody Gakpo doubled their advantage, sparking a rout at the London Stadium. Despite the West Ham crowd voice together their frustration after the VAR didn’t intervene to check Alexis Mac Allister’s alleged foul, Liverpool went on to dominate the West Ham to secure a 5-0 win.



8. Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (January 2025) Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial red card was eventually overturned on appeal, but not before referee Michael Oliver had to require police protection at his family home.



