From court contracts to brand endorsements and media work, find out how Sophie Cunningham built her fortune and what her next big financial move could be.
Sophie Cunningham’s Net Worth in 2025
In 2025, Sophie Cunningham’s net worth is estimated at around $1.5 million, a total that includes her WNBA salary, endorsements, and occasional TV gigs. The Missouri native has gradually built her wealth since joining the WNBA in 2019, and with her recent spike in visibility, her earning potential looks set to grow.
WNBA Salary and Career Earnings
Cunningham is currently on a one-year, $100,000 deal with the Indiana Fever, a contract she first signed while with the Phoenix Mercury before being part of a major three-team trade.
Her 2025 contract details:
Base Salary: $100,000
Cap Hit: $100,000
Free Agent Status: Unrestricted in 2026
Being an unrestricted free agent means Cunningham will be free to sign with any team after the season ends, without Indiana holding any matching rights. This opens the door for both higher earnings and a potential change in scenery, possibly even international play.
To date, Cunningham has earned roughly $572,780 from her WNBA contracts. This includes:
A two-year deal worth $304,500 with Phoenix
A four-year rookie contract totaling $189,522
Endorsements and Business Ventures
Sophie missed out on NIL earnings during her college days at Missouri, but she’s been active in the brand space since turning pro. Known for her bold presence and authentic voice, she works with brands that match her personal image.
She doesn’t currently have her own fashion line, but she’s expressed interest in starting one down the line. With over 277,000 followers on social media, Cunningham has become a marketable name, bringing in more promotional opportunities and brand collaborations.
Media Work and Off-Court Visibility
Beyond the court, Sophie has built a presence in sports media. While with the Mercury, she made appearances as a studio analyst for Phoenix Suns broadcasts, giving her added exposure and a secondary income.
These roles have not only diversified her income but have also made her more familiar to fans and potential sponsors outside the WNBA circle.
What’s Next for Sophie Cunningham?
After gaining national attention for defending Caitlin Clark during a heated WNBA moment, Cunningham’s profile has risen significantly. That incident, combined with her standout performances, may boost her appeal to sponsors and WNBA teams alike.
She may be fined for unsportsmanlike conduct following the scuffle with Connecticut Sun players, but no suspension has been handed down. ESPN’s Alexa Philippou confirmed that both Cunningham and Marina Mabrey were fined, but they’re eligible to play moving forward.
Looking ahead, Sophie could negotiate a lucrative long-term deal next season, whether in the WNBA or overseas. With strong play and a growing off-court presence, she’s well-positioned for her next financial leap.