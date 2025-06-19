Image Credit : Getty

Base Salary: $100,000

Cap Hit: $100,000

Free Agent Status: Unrestricted in 2026

Being an unrestricted free agent means Cunningham will be free to sign with any team after the season ends, without Indiana holding any matching rights. This opens the door for both higher earnings and a potential change in scenery, possibly even international play.

To date, Cunningham has earned roughly $572,780 from her WNBA contracts. This includes:

A two-year deal worth $304,500 with Phoenix

A four-year rookie contract totaling $189,522