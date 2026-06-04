An ICC delegation visited Bangladesh to review BCB developments, meeting an ad-hoc committee, Tamim Iqbal, and others. The ICC will report its findings internally, calling media reports speculative amid disputes over upcoming BCB elections.

A two-member International Cricket Council (ICC) delegation recently visited Bangladesh and will submit its findings and observations to the world cricket governing body following a review of developments linked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

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In an official statement, the ICC said, "A two-member delegation appointed by the International Cricket Council (ICC), comprising ICC Board Directors Dr Mohammed AS Moosajee (Cricket South Africa) and Tavengwa Mukuhlani (Zimbabwe Cricket), recently visited Bangladesh to engage with a range of stakeholders to review developments linked to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)."

"The ICC wishes to clarify that the delegation will submit its findings and observations to the ICC Board in due course and will not be making any media comment on the matter. Any media reports, commentary or claims regarding the visit are therefore speculative and do not represent the ICC's position," the statement added.

Delegation Engages with Stakeholders

Moosajee and Mukuhlani, upon their arrival to Dhaka on June 1, met Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) ad-hoc committee members, including the president and former captain Tamim Iqbal. They also held meetings with members of BCB's election commission, with the polls scheduled to be held on June 7, as per ESPNCricinfo.

Contention Over Upcoming Elections

As per ESPNCricinfo, the delegation had also met with BCB directors who had resigned from the previous board and among the directors who did not resign, Asif Akbar and Ahsan Iqbal Chowdhury were in the group who had a separate meeting with the ICC delegates on June 2.

Afterwards, the former Bangladesh captain and BCB president till April, Aminul Islam, claimed that they urged the world cricket body to no recognise any election conducted by or under the powers of the ad-hoc committee on June 7 or any other date.

Aminul, who still considers himself the BCB president, expressed that BCB's ad-hoc committee should correct their May 31 press release on the ICC's delegation's visit to Bangladesh.

Legal and Administrative Context

A writ petition challenging the legality of the BCB election schedule and the voters' list met a rejection from the Bangladesh High Court. The bench of Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice Md Ashif Hasan said that the petition for the aforementioned subject was not presented to them properly, and they passed the rejection order.

The petition dates back to May 18, just over a month after the country's sports ministry had dissolved the BCB board of directors on April 7. An 11-member ad-hoc committee, headed by former Bangladesh skipper Tamim, was appointed on the same day.