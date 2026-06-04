The Union Sports Ministry is creating a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) based on recommendations from a Pullela Gopichand-led task force. The NCAB will set standards, accredit coaches, and aim to make India a top global sporting nation.

The Union Sports Ministry has said that a proper structure and roadmap is being prepared for the implementation of the National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB). In alignment with the Government of India's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 and the objective of establishing India as a leading global sporting nation, the Task Force constituted by the Department of Sports to review the coaching ecosystem in line with international best practices has submitted its report.

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NCAB: A New Apex Body for Coach Accreditation

The Task Force, led by Indian badminton national coach Pullela Gopichand, has called for the establishment of a National Coach Accreditation Board (NCAB) as the apex national body for coach education, accreditation and governance. The task force examined key aspects of coach education and training, including the quality and availability of coaches, academic reforms in coach education, and systemic measures to strengthen capacity building.

Key Components and Expected Outcomes

As per the Union Sports Ministry, NCAB will be responsible for setting national standards, approving coaching pathways, accrediting institutions, and ensuring consistency, transparency and quality across all sports and regions.

As per the Union Sports Ministry, the key components of NCAB are: -Establishment of a National Coach Registry, development of an Accreditation Portal and dedicated helpline, preparation of LTAD (Long-Term Athlete Development) based coaching standards and pilot implementation in three-four National Sports Federations followed by wider expansion.

The expected outcomes of NCAB are: Standardisation of coaching quality across the country, better scientific support and quality coaching for athletes, creation of a transparent, accountable, and globally competitive coaching ecosystem and accelerated progress towards India's Olympic and international sporting goals.

Strategy for a World-Class Coaching Ecosystem

The Sports Ministry said that building of a world-class coaching ecosystem is to develop the best coaching standards for the country in line with the best global practices. Special emphasis is also being placed on continuous learning, certification, and international exposure. National and international level training courses are being held for coaches, referees and judges across sports. Collaborations with leading global coaching institutes are being promoted to adopt modern coaching methodologies.

Continuous Learning and Sports Science Integration

There is also a focus on high performance and sports science, with workshops, courses and conventions being organised to strengthen the sports science skills. As per the ministry, sports psychology, intervention therapy, and athlete support systems are being integrated into the coaching framework. Coaches are being equipped with the latest high-performance sports techniques.

For the continuous development of coaches, refresher courses are being conducted for coaches across all sports disciplines. Regular training is being provided on important subjects such as Anti-Doping, POSH, POCSO.

Expanding the Coaching Talent Pool

Lastly, the ministry said that to expand the coaching talent pool, the induction process for assistant coaches through deputation has been initiated. Efforts are being made to engage Olympians as coaches so that their experience can benefit young athletes. (ANI)

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