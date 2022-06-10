'Saka Robbed': Twitter reacts to Phil Foden winning PFA Young Player of the Year award

Phil Foden winning his second PFA Young Player of the Year award caused a polarizing reaction on social media for Bukayo Saka being robbed of the prize.

The Players' Football Association (PFA) award announced all its award winners last night. The Young Player of the Year award that Phil Foden won was a recognition that took many headlines. Foden won the award from a nominee list that included Conor Gallagher, Reece James Jacob Ramsey, Bukayo Saka, and Emile Smith Rowe. Foden scored nine goals and had five assists in 24 starts and 2,128 minutes from various attacking positions as he won his fourth straight English Premier League (EPL) title with Manchester City.

Many pointed to Bukayo Saka's higher goal and assist production in a worse system as he should've won the award. Saka scored 11 times and assisted a further seven goals in an Arsenal team from a finished product. Foden's case was primarily based on team success.

Five of Saka's goals and assists came against the "Big 6" of the premier league: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur. On the other hand, Foden only had one goal contribution against the "Big 6", as one Twitter user pointed out.

The award was announced only a day after Bukayo Saka won Arsenal's player of the year for the second year. While some compared Foden to Saka, others compared him to young players who weren't even on the young player of the year shortlist, such as Michael Olise. Whether deserved or not, Foden has built an impressive trophy hall at just 22 with his recent PFA young player of the year.