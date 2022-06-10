Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United's Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool's target away?

    Benfica's Darwin Nunez is reportedly set for a move to Liverpool. However, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is making one last attempt to sign the Uruguayan, and here's how.

    Darwin Nunez transfer: Will Manchester United Erik ten Hag snatch Liverpool target away?-ayh
    Benfica, First Published Jun 10, 2022, 2:26 PM IST

    English giants Manchester United is yet to make its first signing in the summer transfer window for the upcoming season. It has been heavily linked to Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez of Benfica. While the Portuguese giant has slapped a price tag of £85 million, United's fierce rival Liverpool has sensationally entered the race to sign him. The Reds are reportedly looking to break their transfer record of £75 million they had spent on Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk in 2018. However, the Red Devils are not looking to accept defeat to their rivals, as newly-appointed head coach Erik ten Hag has supposedly stepped in to get the job done.

    According to Pedro Sepulveda of SIC, ten Hag has apparently flown to the Portuguese capital to talk with Nunez's agent Jorge Mendes. The Dutchman flew out during the early hours on Wednesday and will be trying to convince the Uruguayan to consider his project at United. However, Nunez demands UEFA Champions League (UCL) participation, which is the roadblock for the Red Devils this season, as they would be playing the UEFA Europa League (UCL), having finished sixth in the English Premier League (EPL) last season.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United makes opening bid for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong - Report

    It is also noted that United is facing the same problem in pursuit of midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Spanish giants Barcelona. While the Dutchman too was eager for UCL football, apparently the club and ten Hag have managed to convince him, as the Red Devils are on course to sign him. Also, the Catalan's financial problems will likely force him to move to Old Trafford.

    As for Nunez, it is reported that Liverpool has offered Є100 million for five years. While the next few hours would be crucial for the Uruguayan to make a decision, ten Hag will have to act fast to convince him to sign for United. In contrast, as per renowned football journalist Fabrizio Romano, The Reds are in advanced talk with Benfica over Nunez, having verbally agreed to a Є80 million bid.

    ALSO READ: Robert Lewandowski - 'Bayern Munich and I are not enemies'

    Although Romano confirmed that Liverpool also discussed personal terms with Nunez, he also mentioned that United is still in contact with his agent, working hard to snatch him away from its rival. The Uruguayan has been sensational for Benfica since signing for the club in 2020. He has scored 48 goals from 85 matches across tournaments, while last season, he hammered 34 in 41, where overall, he has 68 from 139.

