Bukayo Saka is set to miss Arsenal’s next three fixtures but could return for the North London Derby. Meanwhile, Mikel Merino requires surgery after a foot injury, leaving Mikel Arteta with fresh concerns ahead of a crucial run of games.

Arsenal have outlined a timeline for Bukayo Saka’s potential return following the injury he sustained during the warm‑up before their 4-0 Premier League win over Leeds United on January 31. The winger withdrew at Elland Road and subsequently missed the EFL Cup semi‑final second leg against Chelsea, which Arsenal won 1-0 to secure a 4-2 aggregate victory.

According to reports, Saka will be absent for the Gunners’ next three matches. He is expected to miss the Premier League fixtures against Sunderland on February 7 and Brentford on February 12, as well as the FA Cup fourth‑round tie against Wigan Athletic on February 15. The England international is aiming to resume first‑team training around the Wigan clash, raising hopes of a return in time for the North London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur on February 22.

Manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on Saka’s condition before the Chelsea game. “We have to wait. Today he was better but we have to wait and see how he responds, and then make the decision. It doesn’t look like something too serious,” Arteta said. He added that the club would monitor the situation closely before determining his availability.

Saka has been a vital figure for Arsenal this season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across competitions. His absence represents a significant setback, though the club remains optimistic about his recovery timeline.

Arteta is also dealing with another injury concern involving midfielder Mikel Merino. The Spaniard suffered a foot injury during Arsenal’s 3-2 defeat to Manchester United on January 25. He now requires surgery, with Arteta acknowledging the severity of the situation. “He needs to go through a procedure, which is not always positive. He’s a big player for us, a player that has such versatility and capacity to compete in various positions, and that’s a big blow,” Arteta explained.

The manager confirmed that Merino’s return date will only be determined after the surgery, leaving Arsenal without one of their most adaptable midfield options during a crucial stage of the season.

With Saka sidelined temporarily and Merino facing a longer absence, Arsenal must navigate upcoming fixtures without two key contributors.