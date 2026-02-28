The Jammu and Kashmir cricket team scripted history by winning their first-ever Ranji Trophy, defeating Karnataka. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Manoj Sinha lauded the triumph, calling it a moment of immense pride for the entire region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the Jammu and Kashmir team after their historic Ranji Trophy triumph on Saturday. Shah congratulated every youth of the region, especially the J&K cricket team, saying it is a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride.

Paras Dogra-led Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) ended a 67-year wait for the Ranji Trophy title defeating the powerhouse Karnataka. Playing their first-ever Ranji final, Jammu and Kashmir were crowned champions by virtue of their massive 291-run first-innings lead, a gap that proved insurmountable for the eight-time champions, Karnataka, led by Devdutt Padikkal.

'New Identity of Youth': Amit Shah

"On Jammu and Kashmir winning the Ranji Trophy for the first time ever, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every youth of the region and especially to Team J&K that scripted this history. It is a moment that fills every citizen with immense pride and mirrors the reality that the new changes that have swept Jammu and Kashmir are the new identity of its youth. The mantras of peace, progress, and prosperity are the driving force of the New Jammu and Kashmir," Shah said in a post on X.

LG Manoj Sinha Hails J&K's Sporting Progress

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also congratulated the J-K cricket team on their historic triumph and felt that over the past 4-5 years, Jammu and Kashmir has made significant progress in the field of sports.

"I want to congratulate the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team wholeheartedly. This is a moment of pride for all of us... Congratulations to all the players. Over the past 4-5 years, Jammu and Kashmir has made significant progress in the field of sports... Not just in this final match, but if we look at their overall performance, we can say that their performance has been outstanding. Now the need is for more and more players from Jammu and Kashmir to get opportunities in the Indian team," Sinha told ANI.

Match Recap: How J&K Clinched the Title

Coming to the match, J&K opted to bat first and piled on a mammoth 584, led by Shubham Pundir's century (121). Auqib Nabi's devastating pace attack (5-wicket haul) then bundled out Karnataka for 293, handing J&K a crucial first-innings lead.

Mayank Agarwal's fighting 160 for Karnataka wasn't enough, and J&K extended their lead to 291.

Qamran Iqbal and Sahil Lotra slammed hundreds in J&K's second innings, pushing the lead to 633. The match ended in a draw on Day 5, but J&K's first-innings lead secured them the win.

(ANI)