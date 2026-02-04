- Home
4 Key Takeaways From Arsenal’s Carabao Cup Semi-Final Victory Over Chelsea As Havertz Strikes Late
Arsenal edged Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final with Kai Havertz’s decisive goal. From Declan Rice’s deeper role to Chelsea’s tactical disruption, here are four takeaways shaping Arsenal’s season and their pursuit of multiple trophies.
Havertz’s Decisive Moment
For much of the game, both sides struggled to create clear chances. Then, in the dying seconds, Kai Havertz broke free, rounded Robert Sánchez, and calmly slotted home. His goal ended the stalemate and confirmed Arsenal’s place in the final. It was the one moment of clarity in an otherwise attritional contest.
Arsenal’s Quadruple Dream Still Alive
The win keeps Arsenal’s hopes of an extraordinary quadruple intact. With the Carabao Cup final secured, they remain leaders in the league and contenders in both the FA Cup and Champions League. Achieving it would require 23 more victories across competitions, a near-impossible feat, but the fact they are still in contention is remarkable.
Chelsea’s Tactical Disruption And Rosenior’s Approach
Chelsea attempted to unsettle Arsenal by rushing forward during corner routines, briefly disrupting their rhythm. While the tactic didn’t change the outcome, it showed ingenuity under manager Liam Rosenior. Chelsea fans remain cautious about embracing him, but his ideas suggest a smart, adaptable coach trying to reshape a struggling side.
Declan Rice’s New Role And Supporting Cast
Declan Rice impressed in a deeper midfield role, anchoring Arsenal’s structure. Ahead of him, creative players worked to break Chelsea’s lines, though Viktor Gyökeres offered little impact. Eberechi Eze, operating as the No. 10, looked restrained, almost mechanical in execution. The balance of Arsenal’s midfield remains a key factor as they chase multiple trophies.
