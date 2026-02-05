Manchester City beat Newcastle to reach the Carabao Cup final, putting Pep Guardiola one win from history. His side will now face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at Wembley, a clash that could define the competition’s legacy.

Pep Guardiola is one victory away from standing alone as the most successful manager in Carabao Cup history. Manchester City’s 3-1 aggregate win over Newcastle United booked their place in the Wembley final, where only Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal can deny Guardiola a fifth triumph in the competition.

Guardiola, who previously lifted the trophy four times, praised Arsenal as “the best team right now in Europe and maybe the world.” His side, however, had little trouble dispatching Newcastle, whose defence of their first major trophy since 1969 ended tamely. City’s progress came despite resting Erling Haaland for most of the match, with Omar Marmoush stepping up in his absence.

Marmoush struck twice in the first half, both goals coming in fortuitous fashion. His opener ricocheted in off Dan Burn, while his second arrived after Kieran Trippier’s attempted clearance looped into his path. Guardiola hailed Marmoush’s movement and contribution, noting his knack for punishing Newcastle. Tijjani Reijnders added a third, capitalising on another defensive lapse.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe admitted frustration, describing the goals conceded as products of “individual mistakes and errors.” His side lacked potency, with Anthony Gordon forced off injured and Alexander Isak no longer available to provide the cutting edge that delivered last year’s Wembley glory.

City’s goalkeeper James Trafford, a long-time Newcastle transfer target, produced a standout performance. He denied Joe Willock, Gordon, Trippier, and Sven Botman with crucial saves, earning Guardiola’s praise as “unbelievable” and securing his place in the upcoming final.

Guardiola rotated heavily, leaving Rodri, Rayan Cherki, Ruben Dias, and Gianluigi Donnarumma on the bench, while Bernardo Silva missed out entirely and remains doubtful for the weekend clash with Liverpool. Marc Guehi was also absent, with Guardiola voicing frustration over his ineligibility and hinting at seeking a rule change to allow him to feature at Wembley.

Newcastle’s tactical approach backfired. Howe’s decision to deploy a back three, successful in last season’s semi-final against Arsenal, left his side vulnerable to City’s counter-attacks. Even after introducing attacking reinforcements, missed chances from Yoane Wissa and Anthony Elanga proved costly. Elanga eventually scored his first Newcastle goal after a solo run, but it was too late to alter the outcome.

City’s dominance at the Etihad continued, with Newcastle suffering their 12th consecutive defeat at the stadium, conceding 40 goals in that run. Despite some empty seats noted by visiting fans, City supporters will now turn their attention to Wembley, where Guardiola faces his former assistant Arteta in pursuit of history.