IAS Officer Prem Krishnan launched ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’ in Pathanamthitta to encourage children and youth to engage in outdoor activities, reduce screen time, boost physical activity, and promote a healthier, more active lifestyle.

Living in the world of technology, people, especially youth, are immersed in screens and digital devices, often neglecting outdoor activities and physical play. Before the prevalence of technology and the internet, outdoor activities were an integral part of daily life, fostering social interaction, physical fitness, and creativity among children and youth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Things have changed ever since technology and the internet entered people’s lives. However, there is one man who has taken the initiative to revive the joy of outdoor play, encouraging children and youth in Pathanamthitta to step outside.

IAS Officer, Prem Krishnan, District Magistrate of Pathanamthitta, has been transforming the way children and youth engage with their surroundings, transforming local communities by promoting outdoor activities, and inspiring youth and children to reconnect with physical activities and social interaction.

‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’

IAS officer Prem Krishnan launched an initiative, ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’, aimed at children and youth to spend more time engaging in outdoor activities, participating in sports, and reducing their screen time and dependence on digital devices.

The idea of the initiative stemmed from Prem Krishnan’s concern over the decline in physical activity among children and youth in Pathanamthitta, as technology has become omnipresent in their daily lives, leading to reduced outdoor activities, limited social interaction, and a sedentary lifestyle. Watching the emptiness of playgrounds in the district might have hurt the IAS officer as he realised the children were missing out on the joys of outdoor activities.

With the ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’ challenge, Prem Krishnan aims to reignite children’s interest in outdoor play and encourage them to participate in sports activities. His challenge worked as empty playgrounds became vibrant, and the IAS officer himself engaged with young people by playing football, cricket, and other outdoor games.

Prem Krishnan’s challenge is not only to encourage youth and children to step out and take part in outdoor activities, but also to foster a sense of community, teamwork, and physical being, while helping children develop social skills, confidence, and a healthy life beyond the digital world.

As the technology has taken over people’s lives, Prem Krishnan’s initiative reminds us of the need for balancing the screetime with physical activity, emphasizing the significance of outdoor play in nurturing well-rounded, healthy, and socially connected children.

Other initiatives by Prem Krishnan

IAS Batch of 2017, Prem Krishnan graduated with a degree in engineering from Trivandrum’s College of Engineering. He started off his career in the corporate world by working with Infosys and BNSL before entering the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). Prem has often been driven by the desire to make a meaningful impact on society, especially in areas like education, youth engagement, and community development.

Just like the ‘Swap Your Screen for a Sport’ challenge, Prem Krishnan launched several initiatives in Pathanamthitta. Last year, he launched DARE (District Awards for Recognition and Encouragement) Awards to recognise the determination and effort of differently-abled students rather than their academic ranks. By celebrating their successes, the DARE Awards encourage a more inclusive approach to student recognition.

In April this year, Prem Krishnan came up with an initiative called ‘Kandam Cricket’, which was aimed at engaging students and youth in sports while raising awareness about substance abuse in Pathanamthitta, providing them a healthy and constructive outlet for their energy.

Prem Krishnan’s initiative is mainly focused on promoting holistic development among youth and children by encouraging them to play outdoor activities, fostering social interaction, physical fitness, teamwork, discipline, and overall well-being.